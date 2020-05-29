Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market is Expected to Reach $7.44 Billion by 2027 - Latest Market Research Report by Stratistics MRC
May 29, 2020, 14:30 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market is accounted for $2.54 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $7.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in Global Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane market include Vontron, Trisep Corporation, Transfilm, Toyobo Co Ltd, Toray Industries Inc, Seaps, Recsun, Membranium, LG Chem, LANXESS AG, Koch Membrane Systems Inc, Keensen, Hydranautics, GE Water & Process Technologies and Dow Water & Process Solutions.
Rising water scarcity and increasing demand for clean drinking water are the factors driving the market growth. However, membrane fouling and scaling are some of the factors restraining the market growth.
Reverse osmosis (RO) is a water purification technology used primarily to remove ions, molecules, and larger particles from drinking water. The technology uses a semi-permeable membrane, which is made of cellulose or other material, to remove dissolved salts or organic molecules. RO membranes are used in applications such as desalination of seawater, brackish water treatment, wastewater recovery, and industrial water treatment. It is the most economical and practical method of purification and treatment of water.
Based on material type, thin film composite membranes segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period due to their high fluxes and salt rejections. These membranes are used in RO desalination systems, due to their tolerance to wide operating pH and temperature compared to the cellulose-based membrane.
By geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand due to increasing number of setting up production plants and offices in the country by global players. Around 5% of the world's population resides in the region, and the region has less than 1% of water resources available, posing a major threat of water scarcity; however, it has successfully tapped the aquifers and developed a network of extensive desalination projects.
Material Types Covered:
- Cellulose-Based Membranes
- Thin Film Composite Membranes
Filter Modules Covered:
- Hollow-Fiber Membranes
- Spiral-Wound Membranes
- Plate & Frame (PF)
- Tubular-Shaped Membranes
End Users Covered:
- RO Purification Systems
- Water Treatment
- Ultrapure water
- Laboratory
- Home Drinking Water
- Desalination Systems
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
