Global RFID in Healthcare Industry

RFID in Healthcare market worldwide is projected to grow by US$6.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.8%. Tags, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6 Billion by the year 2025, Tags will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$300.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$251.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tags will reach a market size of US$301.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd

GAO RFID Inc.

GE Healthcare

Grifols S.A

IBM Corporation

Impinj Inc.

LogiTag Ltd.

metraTec GmbH

Mobile Aspects Inc.

Smartrac NV

STANLEY Healthcare

Terso Solutions Inc.

TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION

WaveMark Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Reliable and Accurate Information

Improving Efficiency and Minimizing Costs

Streamlining Work Flow

Recent Market Activity

Tracking Technologies Gradually Gain Adoption in the Healthcare

Sector

Current & Future Analysis of RFID in Healthcare

RFID Gives Competitive Advantage to the Healthcare Sector

Advantages of Implementation of RFID in Hospitals

RFID Effectively Combats Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and

Enhances Supply Chain Efficacy

Support in Reducing Drug Diversion

RFID Beneficial for Tracking Pharmaceutical Expiries and

Stocking Issues, But Barcodes Prevail for Now

RFID Beneficial Over Bar coding in Blood Monitoring Systems

RFID for Improvements in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and

Enhanced Patient Safety

Market Restraints

Global Competitor Market Shares

RFID in Healthcare Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.

GAO RFID, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Grifols, S.A

International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.

Impinj, Inc.

LogiTag Ltd.

metraTec GmbH

Mobile Aspects Inc.

Smartrac NV

STANLEY Healthcare

Terso Solutions, Inc.

TOSHIBA TEC CORPORATION

WaveMark, Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Applications and Technology Advancements Drive

Growth of RFID Market

Introduction of Innovative Devices Foster Growth for RFID Market

Rising Healthcare Expenditure - Crucial Macro Growth Driver

UHF, the Better Frequency for Pharmaceutical Business Needs





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 63

