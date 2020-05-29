Global RFID in Healthcare Market, Forecast to 2027 - RFID Tags Market Worth $6 Billion by 2027, Despite COVID-19 Challenges
May 29, 2020, 05:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RFID in Healthcare - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the RFID in Healthcare market worldwide will grow by a projected US $6.2 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%.
Tags, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 18% and reach a market size of US $6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Tags market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 15% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US $250.8 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US $219.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Tags segment will reach a market size of US $237.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the RFID in Healthcare market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 24.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US $1.2 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing RFID in Healthcare market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd.
- GAO RFID Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Grifols S.A.
- IBM Corp.
- Impinj Inc.
- LogiTag Ltd.
- metraTec GmbH
- Mobile Aspects Inc.
- Smartrac N.V.
- STANLEY Healthcare
- Terso Solutions Inc.
- Toshiba TEC Corporation
- WaveMark Inc.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- A Prelude
- Reliable and Accurate Information
- Improving Efficiency and Minimizing Costs
- Streamlining Work Flow
- Recent Market Activity
- Tracking Technologies Gradually Gain Adoption in the Healthcare Sector
- Current & Future Analysis of RFID in Healthcare
- RFID Gives Competitive Advantage to the Healthcare Sector
- Advantages of Implementation of RFID in Hospitals
- RFID Effectively Combats Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Enhances Supply Chain Efficacy
- Support in Reducing Drug Diversion
- RFID Beneficial for Tracking Pharmaceutical Expiries and Stocking Issues, But Barcodes Prevailfor Now
- RFID Beneficial Over Bar coding in Blood Monitoring Systems
- RFID for Improvements in Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and Enhanced Patient Safety
- Market Restraints
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- RFID in Healthcare Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Dolphin RFID Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- GAO RFID, Inc. (Canada)
- GE Healthcare (UK)
- Grifols, S.A (Spain)
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corp. (USA)
- Impinj, Inc. (USA)
- LogiTag Ltd. (Israel)
- metraTec GmbH (Germany)
- Mobile Aspects Inc. (USA)
- Smartrac N.V. (The Netherlands)
- STANLEY Healthcare (USA)
- Terso Solutions, Inc. (USA)
- Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan)
- WaveMark, Inc. (USA)
- Zebra Technologies Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Applications and Technology Advancements Drive Growth of RFID Market
- Introduction of Innovative Devices Foster Growth for RFID Market
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure - Crucial Macro Growth Driver
- UHF, the Better Frequency for Pharmaceutical Business Needs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 63
