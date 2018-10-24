Global RFID in Manufacturing 4.0 Market 2018-2025: Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Smart Manufacturing Will Drive RFID Implementation

DUBLIN, Oct 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "RFID in Global Manufacturing 4.0 Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes the total global RFID market in manufacturing. Greater demands for visibility and control over businesses are driving RFID deployments across industries globally. The market is at a growing stage and growth will be seen in the automotive, aerospace and defense, food and beverage, electronics and electrical equipment, metals and machinery, chemical, rubber, plastic and polymer, wood, paper, and pulp, textile and apparel, and other (medical devices, measuring instruments, leather, tobacco, furniture, glass and concrete products, and fashion accessories) vertical markets. The United States and Europe will be the leading contributors to market growth and will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Moderate-to-high growth opportunities exist for passive RFID and active RFID system and solution providers. The total market revenue in 2017 was $811.5 million and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% between 2017 and 2025. This study focuses on the trends, challenges, and factors driving market growth. Also included are products revenue and units forecast, country-wise breakdown of each region, and a competitive analysis.

A list of key market participants, along with their respective market shares, has been included. The leading global RFID participants are also at the top in the regional levels. They dominate the market and have the most influence on market performance, technology innovation, and pricing and product features. This research service provides the necessary business intelligence to accelerate growth in a fast-paced market.



Research Scope



The key product segments covered in the study include tags, readers, and software and services. The study provides revenue breakdown by vertical markets, which include automotive, aerospace and defense, food and beverage, electronics and electrical equipment, metals and machinery, chemical, rubber, plastic and polymer, wood, paper, and pulp, textile and apparel, and other (medical devices, measuring instruments, leather, tobacco, furniture, glass and concrete products, and fashion accessories). The study also discusses various macroeconomic factors and trends in the 5 regions - North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.



The study also discusses the Mega Trends that will impact the RFID market growth, growth of the blockchain technology and how it will impact RFID and manufacturing market, and how a solution combining both RFID and blockchain can benefit businesses.



Key Issues Covered

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are the key technologies that will grow at a fast rate?

Which are the applications that offer high growth opportunities?

Which are the vertical markets that have high demands and will offer high growth opportunities?

What are the emerging market and technology trends?

Are the vendors in the space ready to go alone, or do they need partnerships to take their businesses to the next level?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total RFID in Manufacturing 4.0 Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total RFID in Manufacturing 4.0 Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Where RFID Fits in IIoT

Manufacturing 4.0 - Value Chain

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology

Percent Revenue Forecast by Products

Revenue Forecast by Products

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Products

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Applications

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Applications

Percent Revenue Forecast by Verticals

Revenue Forecast by Verticals

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Verticals

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total RFID in Manufacturing 4.0 Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Transformation of Manufacturing 4.0

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on the Market

Growth of Digital Twin in the Manufacturing Market

Impact of RFID and Blockchain on the Future of Manufacturing Market

8. Passive RFID Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Products

Revenue Forecast by Products

Passive RFID Tags Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Products and Tags Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Frequency

Revenue Forecast by Frequency

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Frequency

9. Active RFID Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Products

Revenue Forecast by Products

Active RFID Tags Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Products and Tags Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast by Technology

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Technology

10. North America

11. Latin America

12. Europe

13. Middle East and Africa

14. APAC

15. The Last Word

The Last Word3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

16. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gph3vp/global_rfid_in?w=5

