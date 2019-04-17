Global RFID Locks Market to 2024: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 17.8% - Rising Adoption Owing to Efficiency, Flexibility, Weatherproof, Speed and Convenience

DUBLIN, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RFID Locks Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global RFID locks market to grow with a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period from 2018-2024.



The report on the global RFID locks market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2016 to 2024. The study on RFID locks market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024.



The report on RFID locks market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global RFID locks market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global RFID locks market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's growth matrix given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

The need for enhanced security solutions

Rising adoption owing to efficiency, flexibility, weatherproof, speed and convenience

2. Restraints

Unauthorized devices may be able to read and even change data

3. Opportunities

Growing adoption of smart home concept

What does this report deliver?



1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the RFID locks market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the RFID locks market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2024.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global RFID locks market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. RFID Locks Market Highlights

2.2. RFID Locks Market Projection

2.3. RFID Locks Market Regional Highlights



3. Global RFID Locks Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.4.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Access Device

3.4.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.4.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of RFID Locks Market



4. RFID Locks Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global RFID Locks Market by Access Device

5.1. Wearables

5.2. Mobile Phones

5.3. Key Fobs



6. Global RFID Locks Market by Application

6.1. Aerospace & Defense

6.2. Manufacturing

6.3. Residential

6.4. Automotive

6.5. Retail

6.6. Hospitality

6.7. Transportation & Logistics

6.8. Others



7. Global RFID Locks Market by Region 2018-2024



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global RFID Locks Market

8.2. Companies Profiles

8.2.1. OJMAR, S.A.

8.2.2. MIWA Lock Co.

8.2.3. Lockitron

8.2.4. Hettich Holding GmbH & Co. oHG

8.2.5. Haven

8.2.6. Hfele

8.2.7. Honeywell International Inc.

8.2.8. ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions

8.2.9. Allegion plc,

8.2.10. Spectrum Brands, Inc



