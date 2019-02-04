Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Competitor Landscape Report 2018-2019YE

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights from the report

If the results of the Phase II MANTA safety trial are required by the FDA prior to filing for regulatory approval of filgotinib for Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), this could delay US approval by 2 years.

Given that the Phase II NCT03241108 trial is limited to 90 patients in the EU, it is likely that NovImmune will need to initiate a second Phase II trial with a larger number of patients, including US patients, prior to proceeding with a Phase III program for NI-0101 in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).

The Phase II trial assessing the immunogenicity and safety of Zostavax in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) patients using abatacept, if positive, is likely to boost physician opinion of abatacept's safety profile in Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), and reduce potential physician concerns that the use of abatacept may negatively impact the effectiveness of some immunizations, as suggested by its US FDA label.

Landscape Updates



Order of Entry' analysis, detailing timeline forecasts for each drug in Phase II development or higher.

Timeline forecasts for each approved product's lifecycle management initiatives.

Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies.

Pipeline Landscape



An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status.

Expected drug-specific events & milestones until YE 2019.

Approved Product Landscape



An overview of pipeline candidates, containing snapshots of current development status.

Expected drug-specific events & milestones until YE 2019.

Appendix



Current early stage RA pipeline & candidate Watch List',

Timeline assumptions, including standard assumptions & drug-specific assumptions.

Scope

The briefing is based on Sociable Pharma's analysis of clinical trial data from company announcements (press releases, earnings calls) and clinical trial databases (clinicaltrials.gov)

Sociable Pharma applies disease & drug specific assumptions in order to forecast US & EU approvals for drugs in Phase II development, or higher - these are outlined in the report Appendix

Forecasts are presented in pipeline forecast figures & detailed tables

Market Entry' & Direction of Travel' positioning analysis for pipeline & currently approved therapies is also provided.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction to Sociable Pharma's Competitor Landscape' Executive Summary Key Events & Landscape Updates Landscape Updates Order of Entry Key Competitor Market Entry Strategies Lifecycle Development Key Competitor Direction of Travel' Pipeline Landscape Pipeline Summary Approved Product Development Landscape Lifecycle Development Appendix

Companies Mentioned



