Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Expected To Hit US$ 70 Billion By 2030

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

Palm Beach, Fla., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, arthritis affects approximately one in every four Americans, or 58.5 million people. The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is expected to benefit significantly from increased launches of innovative biologics and expanding generic medication penetration. The growth of global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is also being driven by growing constant efforts for development of rheumatoid arthritis drugs and medications by government agencies. The government is also taking assistance of major market players for development and growth of global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. In addition, government agencies are also investing in innovative and latest technologies for the development of rheumatoid arthritis drugs in the global market. As a result, all of these aforementioned factors are boosting the growth of global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. A report from Precedence Research projected that the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market, which was estimated at US$ 60.02 billion in 2021 is expected to hit US$ 70 billion by 2030 with a registered CAGR of 1.72% from 2022 to 2030. The report said: "One of the significant factors driving the growth of global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis… As a result, more rheumatoid arthritis drugs will be adopted, propelling the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market forward… Another factor driving the growth of global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is growing patient awareness regarding rheumatoid arthritis disorders… there is a movement in the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market toward combination medicines that deliver better benefits for patients." Active biotechs in the markets today include: Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO), Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX), Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA), Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE).

Precedence Research continued: "The biopharmaceutical production capacity is expected to increase as manufacturing capabilities are improved. In the synthesis and processing of biopharmaceuticals, single use methods are also being used. In addition, researchers are looking towards more productive species and expression methods. Revenue generation is expected to be fueled by the development of reagents and cell lines that improve biological products output. North America region is the fastest growing region in the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market. The U.S. hold the highest market share in the North America rheumatoid arthritis drugs market… In addition, the Canadian government estimates that 374,000 Canadians aged 16 and up suffer from rheumatoid arthritis. Because of the disease's extensive prevalence, more medicines will be taken, leading in a growth in the rheumatoid arthritis drugs market in North America."

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) BREAKING NEWS: Silo Pharma Announces Positive Study Results of SPU- 21 for Arthritis - SPU-21 effective in controlling arthritis progression - SPU-21 Demonstrates Positive Data in Arthritis Suppression using Silo's Novel Joint Homing Peptide -- Silo Pharma, Inc. ("the Company"), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research, today announced positive interim data from its dose optimization study of SPU-21 joint homing peptides for subcutaneous administration of anti-arthritic agents. Silo Pharma is pursuing a development plan utilizing its liposomal joint homing peptides as a potential therapy for rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

In the most recent phase of this ongoing animal study, tests were conducted to evaluate the disease-suppressive effects of an SPU-21 peptide-guided anti-arthritis drug versus the drug alone. The drug used in the study was dexamethasone (DEX), a corticosteroid used for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects. Earlier results of the same study successfully demonstrated that the subcutaneous (SC) route of liposomal administration (small needle injection into shallow soft tissue just under the layer of skin) is well-suited for use in targeted drug delivery of anti-arthritic agents.

"The positive results of these latest tests show that our peptide with DEX given subcutaneously was effective in controlling arthritis progression. The effect of lipo-DEX was superior to that of DEX alone when both were administered via the SC route," said Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma. "Since patients widely prefer SC administration over intravenous (IV) infusion for multiple reasons, we believe the superiority and practicality of our liposomal joint homing peptide bode well for broad market potential. Meanwhile, we continue to explore other novel therapeutics for optimal pairing with SPU-21, targeting rheumatoid arthritis as our initial indication."

Silo Pharma is advancing the development of SPU-21 liposomal joint homing peptides in collaboration with the University of Maryland, Baltimore (UMB). CONTINUED… Read this full release for Silo Pharma at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-silo/

Other recent biotech developments in the markets include:





Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) recently announced the initiation of a clinical study evaluating the safety, tolerability profile, and intubation conditions of BX1000 for neuromuscular blockade (NMB) in patients undergoing elective surgery.

This randomized, double-blind clinical trial will study BX1000 in approximately 80 adult patients, 18-65 years of age, who undergo elective surgery utilizing total intravenous anesthesia (TIVA) in an outpatient setting. Patients will undergo elective surgery with an intravenous (IV) line for anesthesia and study drug administration. Once anesthetized, neuromuscular monitoring will be initiated via electromyography (EMG), and approximately 3-5 minutes after induction of anesthesia, the randomized NMB treatment will be administered as an IV bolus. Intubation conditions will be assessed at 60 seconds after administration of the NMB dose and will be reassessed at 90 and 120 seconds if needed, with tracheal intubation performed when clinically acceptable conditions are identified. These "intubating conditions" represent the endpoint for NDA approval for NMB agents. Following successful tracheal intubation, patients will proceed to undergo their elective surgical procedures according to the standard practice of the investigator or surgical unit. Patients will be monitored post-surgery in the anesthesia recovery area and will be transferred to the inpatient facility where they will remain for at least 8 hours following NMB administration, to be discharged at the discretion of the investigator. There will be an in-person follow-up visit and several telephonic safety follow ups as well.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the company's HT-001 therapeutic for the treatment for rash and skin disorders associated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy. EGFR inhibitors are critical therapeutic agents for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, squamous-cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and breast cancer.

"We are excited to begin our trial and bring hope to patients who are suffering. With no specific treatment currently approved for the treatment of skin toxicities associated with EGFRi therapies, this trial brings us one step closer to a new treatment option for underserved cancer patients," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. "We look forward to advancing HT-001 into the clinical phase as we believe that this novel therapeutic will be a key treatment in the onco-dermatology space. We anticipate beginning our Phase 2a trial in Q1 of 2023.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted an investigational new drug (IND) application for the company's lead product candidate, KPI-012, a human mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), initially in development for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED).

"The acceptance of the KPI-012 IND is an important milestone for Kala, as we work to translate the promise of our MSC-S platform into better outcomes for people living with rare ocular surface diseases," said Kim Brazzell, Ph.D., Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer of Kala Pharmaceuticals. "We are now turning our focus to clinical execution. We are working closely with investigators to initiate our Phase 2b clinical trial of KPI-012 for PCED in the first quarter of 2023."

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE), a medical technology company focused on transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, recently announced the peer-reviewed publication of the results from a 10-year, real-world retrospective analysis of 334 hospitalized acute decompensated heart failure patients with fluid overload treated with adjustable ultrafiltration (UF) using the Aquadex FlexFlow System®. Published in the American Heart Journal Plus, the analysis conducted by investigators at Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health in Abington, Pennsylvania demonstrated significant reductions in heart failure hospitalizations and 30-day hospital readmission rates, as well as improvements in renal function response, using Aquadex ultrafiltration.

"We found that ultrafiltration can be used safely and effectively for significant volume removal among patients admitted with decompensated heart failure. Compared to previous trials with ultrafiltration, this real-world experience demonstrates that ultrafiltration compares favorably for weight/volume loss and renal function response, and this may be associated with a lower heart failure rehospitalization rate. We found ultrafiltration to be safe with regard to renal function, despite the cohort in this study being sicker than those studied in other clinical trials," said Donald Haas, MD, Medical Director, Mechanical Circulatory Support and Director, Comprehensive Heart Failure Program at Abington-Jefferson Health, and Co-Investigator. "Importantly, the rate and duration of ultrafiltration was slower and longer in our study, and we believe that these considerations, combined with adjustments to the UF rate as necessary, are crucial to safely engendering large-volume decongestion."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Silo Pharma, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com