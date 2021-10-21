Global Rich Communication Services Market (2021 to 2027) - by Type, Application, Service, End-user, Deployment, Organization Size and Geography

Oct 21, 2021, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market (2021-2027) by Type, Application, Service, End-User, Deployment, Organization Size, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market is estimated to be USD 5.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.78 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.5%.
Key factors such as an increasing number of advertising and marketing companies followed by a rising number of digitally connected people have led to a rise in the demand for Rich Communication Services (RCS) market. The rising number of people using smartphones has led to a high mode of communication via text messaging. The adoption of RCS solutions can be effective in enhancing such an experience for its customers. Further advancements in technologies such as voice over long-term evolution technology (VO-LTE) increase the subscriber base. Therefore, enterprises are utilizing RCS solutions for digitally marketing the product to have a high reach over the market. All the factors have led to a growth in the market of RCS solutions.
The factors such as the limited capacity of an RCS solution to offer end to end encryption has led to privacy issues. Also, the lack of interoperability between the OEMs and the carrier networks is likely to restrain market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Penetration Rate of Smartphones
- Increasing Number of Advertising and Marketing Companies
- Increasing Development of Voice Over Long-Term Evolution Technology (Vo-LTE)
Restraints
- Limited Capability to Offer End-To-End Encryption
- Lack of Interoperability Between OEMs and Carrier Networks
- Difficulty to Cope with Ott Service Providers
Opportunities
- Strict Regulations for OTT Messaging Services
- Growing Penetration of 5G Networks and Growing Investment by Top Players
Challenges
- Lower User Base due to The Proliferation of Messaging Apps
- Lack of Awareness about the Implementation and Use of Services
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are AT&T Inc., Vodafone Idea Limited, Google LLC/Alphabet Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, China Mobile, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, ZTE Corporation, SK Telecom, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Rich Communication Services Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 A2P
6.3 P2A
6.4 P2P
7 Global Rich Communication Services Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Advertising Campaign
7.3 Content Delivery
7.4 Integrated Solutions
7.5 Others
8 Global Rich Communication Services Market, By Services
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Content Sharing
8.3 IP Video Call
8.4 VoIP
8.5 File Transfer
8.6 Chat
9 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By End Users
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Consumers
9.3 Enterprises
10 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Deployment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cloud Based
10.3 On premise
11 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Organization Size
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Large Enterprises
11.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
12 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Enterprise Vertical
12.1 Introduction
12.2 BFSI
12.3 Telecom and IT
12.4 Media and Entertainment
12.5 Tourism and Logistics
12.6 Retail and eCommerce
12.7 Healthcare
12.8 Other Enterprise Vertical (Government and Utilities)
13 Global Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.2.1 US
13.2.2 Canada
13.2.3 Mexico
13.3 South America
13.3.1 Brazil
13.3.2 Argentina
13.4 Europe
13.4.1 UK
13.4.2 France
13.4.3 Germany
13.4.4 Italy
13.4.5 Spain
13.4.6 Rest of Europe
13.5 Asia-Pacific
13.5.1 China
13.5.2 Japan
13.5.3 India
13.5.4 Indonesia
13.5.5 Malaysia
13.5.6 South Korea
13.5.7 Australia
13.5.8 Russia
13.5.9 Rest of APAC
13.6 Rest of the World
13.6.1 Qatar
13.6.2 Saudi Arabia
13.6.3 South Africa
13.6.4 United Arab Emirates
13.6.5 Latin America
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Competitive Quadrants
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
14.3.4 Investments & Fundings
15 Company Profiles
15.1 AT&T
15.2 Vodafone Idea Limited
15.3 Deutsche Telekom AG
15.4 Google/Alphabet Inc
15.5 Verizon Communications Inc
15.6 Telefonica
15.7 Orange Business
15.8 China Mobile
15.9 KddI
15.10 Slovak Telekom
15.11 Telit
15.12 SK Telecom
15.13 Telstra
15.14 LG U+
15.15 SAP SE
15.16 Huawei Technology Co
15.17 Ericsson Inc.
15.18 Nokia Networks
15.19 Mavenir systems Inc.
15.20 Interop Technologies LLC
16 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tptj7i
