Global Ride Hailing Services Market 2019-2023 - Growing M&A Activity and Strategic Alliances / Increasing Investment in Autonomous Vehicles / Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ride Hailing Services Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ride hailing services market will grow at a CAGR of almost 19 % by 2023.

Ride hailing services, that are offered through online platforms and apps, have grown into immense popularity across the world. The ride hailing services market is witnessing increasing mergers and acquisitions(M&A) activities and strategic alliances over the last few years. M&A activities are helping companies improve service quality and gain market share.

There has also been several strategic alliances and partnerships among companies, which are helping the vendors enhance their operations and increase their geographic presence. In March 2018, Uber Technologies announced that it merged its Southeast Asia operations with Grab. The ride hailing services market is expected to witness more M&A activities and strategic alliances during the forecast period.

Market Overview

With the emergence of new and innovative user-friendly mobile applications, the consumers are able to easily book rides with their smartphones. Therefore, the increasing use of online on-demand transportation services is contributing to the rising demand and growth of the ride hailing services worldwide. Uber in the US, DiDi ChuAng in China, Ola by ANI Technologies in India, Grab in Singapore are the market leaders in their respective countries.

Ride hailing service providers need to comply with several state and federal laws focused on protecting the environment. These regulations encourage vendors and manufacturers to use solutions that can reduce the emission of gases such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. This is expected to pose a challenge for the ride hailing services market.

Competitive landscape



The ride hailing services market appears to be fragmented with the presence of a considerable number of companies and the competitive environment is quite intense with all companies focusing on improving their market position. Some of the factors that are impacting the growth of the ride hailing services market are the rising use of online on-demand transportation services and the increasing M&A activities and strategic partnerships.

DiDi Chuxing, Gett, Grab, Lyft, and Uber Technologies are some of the leading companies in the market.

With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Companies in the ride hailing services market are increasingly focusing on merger and acquisitions activities and getting into strategic partnerships with other companies to gain market share.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE



Comparison by service

E-hailing

Car sharing

Market opportunity by service

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing M&A activity and strategic alliances

Increasing investment in autonomous vehicles

Rising adoption of electric vehicles

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

DiDi Chuxing

Gett

Grab

Lyft

Uber Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rkb48p/global_ride?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

