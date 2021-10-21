Global RNA Analysis Market Report 2021-2026 - Focus on Microarrays, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sequencing Technologies, and RNAi Gene Silencing

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global RNA Analysis Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers a global view of RNA analysis for various applications. This report analyzes and assesses different types of RNA analysis involved, namely microarrays, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), sequencing technologies, and RNAi gene silencing. It also provides information by application, categorized as clinical diagnosis, drug discovery and toxicogenomics.

RNA analysis can reveal diseases and systems that contribute to death, and this type of analysis can be a useful tool in forensic pathology for determining the cause of death. RNA species (messenger RNA, transfer RNA, and ribosomal RNA) play an important role in the translation of genetic information from DNA to proteins.

MicroRNA and other short, non-coding RNAs have lately been discovered to have new functions in gene regulation. From large-scale analyses of the transcriptome - the whole collection of RNA transcripts encoded by a genome - to exploring the actions of individual short, non-coding RNAs on specific genes, RNA analysis research encompasses a wide range of issues.

For gene expression analysis, RT-qPCR is a must-have tool. During an experiment, RT-qPCR devices are used to detect and monitor the expression of specific RNA targets in real-time.

RNases (RNA-degrading enzymes) are ubiquitous. It is crucial to successfully isolate RNA and keep it intact, especially when delicate downstream applications are involved (e.g., RNA sequencing). All RNA purification and handling should take place in a lab that is RNase-free and RNA-only, and gloves should be used at all times to avoid contamination. Using an RNase inhibitor to protect samples from RNase degradation is crucial.

This report explores the present and future market values of the RNA analysis market, particularly by type of analysis such as microarrays, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), sequencing technologies, and RNAi gene silencing. Market analysis for applications such as clinical diagnosis, drug discovery and toxicogenomics is also explored in the report.

Also included in the report is a discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on the market and profiles of leading companies in the RNA analysis market. The leading firms in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, CD Genomics, Promega Corp., Illumina Inc., Qiagen NV, Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Fluidigm Corp., and Eurofins Scientific.

The Report Includes

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Detailed analysis of the current market trends and forecast, relevant R&D activities, new products launches and product enhancement in the industry and discussion of regulatory elements that are affecting the future marketplace

A detailed description of RNA analysis types such as microarrays, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), sequencing technologies, and RNAi gene silencing, and coverage of their industry structure

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players in the market including Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., CD Genomics, Danaher, Roche, Illumina Inc., Merck KGAA, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Scope of the Report

Reasons for Doing This Study

Information Sources

Research Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics

Chapter 4 Global Market for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics

Global Market for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics

Global Market for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Sequencing Technologies

Microarrays

RNAi Gene Silencing

Global Market for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics by Application

Drug Discovery

Toxicogenomics

Clinical Diagnosis

Global Market for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics by Region

Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Growing Research in Transcriptomics

Increasing Research in Medicinal Plant Transcriptomics

Market Challenges

Working with Huge Volumes of Data

Chapter 6 Supplier Landscape, Company Share Analysis and Company Profiles

Mergers and Acquisitions

Company Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

CD Genomics

Danaher Corp.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corp.

Illumina Inc.

Merck Kgaa

Promega Corp.

Qiagen NV

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

