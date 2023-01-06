Global RNA-Targeted Novel Drug Modalities Market Analysis Report 2022: Evaluate the Partnering Deals of Pharmaceutical Companies with RNA-targeted Drug Discovery Companies

Jan 06, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA-Targeted Novel Drug Modalities Based on RNA Editing, Epitranscriptomics, Direct RNA Targeting, Splicing Modulation, Translation Regulation, lncRNA & regRNA Targeting & More: a Landscape Analysis of Technologies, Targets, Business and Financing from An Industry Perspective" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides you with a landscape description and analysis of discovery and development of novel drug modalities targeting RNA from an industry perspective.
The report evaluates the partnering deals of pharmaceutical companies with RNA-targeted drug discovery companies regarding scope of the agreement and economic terms which allows to identify preferences of major pharmaceutical companies for RNA-targeted novel drug modalities.
Over the past several years, the pharmaceutical industry has increased its efforts to identify novel drug targets outside of the usual G protein-coupled receptors, ion channels, and enzymes of multiple families, including kinases, in order to provide a greater variety of therapeutic options for patient populations across a number of disease states. In this context, recent attention has turned to looking for regulators of RNA function, including small molecules and biologics.
Previously considered "difficult to drug" on a structural and selectivity basis, considerable efforts in academia and industry are now being focused on targeting RNA as a therapeutic modality. These efforts are driven based on both the biological significance of RNAs, as well as a growing number of studies implicating aberrant RNA biology in many human diseases.
RNAs mediate cellular processes such as the regulation of gene transcription, splicing and the enhancement or inhibition of protein activity. Not surprisingly, based on the myriad important functions of cellular RNAs, their dysregulation is often associated with disease phenotypes and RNA molecules are increasingly recognized as potential targets for drug development efforts.
Small-molecule- and oligonucleotide-based therapies are being pursued toward the goal of targeting RNA biology. This broad range of approaches, which also includes the targeting of RNAs and RNA-binding proteins and RNA-modifying enzymes, is in line with the known complexity of RNA biology and regulation.
Although it is now recognized that many RNAs can adopt complex tertiary structures akin to proteins, classically, RNA has been targeted in a sequence-based manner rather than structure-based manner. Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) remain a powerful class of biologics for targeting RNA based on sequence.
Each approach is presented in a separate chapter based on individual company profiles, technology profiles and drug or drug candidate profiles.
Technology company profiles address the following aspects:
- General overview (founders, foundation year, technology source, location, number of employees), main business activities
- Funding history and financial situation
- Technology overview
- Partnering
- Targets and pipeline
RNA-Targeted Drug Modalities covered by this report are:
- mRNA Translation Regulation
- RNA Splicing Modification
- RNA Trans-Splicing
- RNA Editing
- Epitranscriptomics
- lncRNA & regRNA
- Direct RNA Targeting
The report addresses for each approach to target RNA with novel treatment modalities:
- Stakeholders in the field, i.e. technology companies, pharmaceutical partners and investors
- Technologies of RNA target discovery and discovery of drugs targeting RNA
- RNA targets selected for drug discovery and the associated clinical indications or therapeutic areas
- Preclinical and/or clinical experience with RNA-targeted novel drug modalities
- Financing history and financial situation of RNA technology companies
- Partnering deals (discovery and/or development collaborations, licensing, acquisitions)
- Comparative assessment of technology companies based on technology validation by data, partnering and investors
What will you find in the report?
- Profiles of pure-play and diversified RNA-targeted drug technology companies
- Description of Major Pharma's role in the field (partnering, acquisition and investing)
- Comprehensive description and analysis of emerging RNA target discovery and drugging technologies
- RNA drugging technology selection and preferences of major pharma
- Pharmacologic profiles of RNA-targeted novel drugs and drug candidates
- Target selection, pipeline analysis and competition of drug candidates
- Description and analysis of financing rounds (capital raised, investors)
- Economic terms of collaboration and licensing deals
- Sources of financing
Who will benefit from the report?
- Venture capital, private equity and investment managers
- Managers of Big Pharma venture capital firms
- Financial analysts
- Business development and licensing (BDL) specialists
- CEO, COO and managing directors
- Corporate strategy analysts and managers
- Chief Technology Officer
- R&D Portfolio, Technology and Strategy Management
- Clinical and preclinical development specialists
- RNA target and drug discovery scientists
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Overview & Methodology
3 mRNA Translation Regulation
3.1 Overview
3.1.1 Companies
3.1.2 Technologies
3.1.3 Targets
3.1.4 Preclinical and Clinical Experience
3.1.5 Financing
3.1.6 Partnering
3.1.7 Comparative Assessment
3.2 Company Profiles
3.2.1 Anima Biotech
3.2.2 Ceptur Therapeutics
3.2.3 eFFECTOR Therapeutics
3.2.4 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
3.2.5 PIC Therapeutics
3.2.6 Transine Therapeutics
3.3. Selected Technology Profile
3.3.1 mRNA Lightning Technology
3.3.2 SINEUP Technology
3.3.3 STRI (Selective Translation Regulation Inhibitor) Platform
3.3.4 TURBO-ZM Technology
3.4 Drug and Drug Candidate Profiles
3.4.1 eIF4E STRI
3.4.2 ELX-02
3.4.3 Tomivosertib
3.4.4 Translarna
3.4.5 ZKN-013
3.4.6 Zotatifin
4 RNA Splicing Modification
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Companies
4.1.2 Technologies
4.1.3 Targets
4.1.4 Preclinical and Clinical Experience
4.1.5 Financing
4.1.6 Partnering
4.1.7 Comparative Assessment
4.2 Company Profiles
4.2.1 Chordia Therapeutics
4.2.2 Envisagenics
4.2.3 Hemavant Sciences
4.2.4 Panorama Medicine
4.2.5 PTC Therapeutics
4.2.6 Reborna Biosciences
4.2.7 Rgenta Therapeutics
4.2.8 Skyhawk Therapeutics
4.2.9 Stoke Therapeutics
4.3 Selected Technology Profile
4.3.1 PAN-ACEA Platform
4.3.2 SkySTAR Technology
4.3.3 SpliceCore Technology
4.3.4 TANGO Technology
4.4 Drug and Drug Candidate Profiles
4.4.1 Branaplam
4.4.2 CTX-712
4.4.3 Evrysdi
4.4.4 PTC518
4.4.5 RVT-2001
4.4.6 STK-001
4.4.7 TEC-1
4.4.8 WVE-N531
5 RNA Trans-Splicing
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Companies
5.1.2 Technologies
5.1.3 Targets
5.1.4 Preclinical and Clinical Experience
5.1.5 Financing
5.1.6 Comparative Assessment
5.2 Company Profiles
5.2.1 Ascidian Therapeutics
5.2.2 Rznomics
5.2.3 ViGeneron
5.3 Technology Profiles
5.3.1 Pre-mRNA Exon Editing Technology
5.3.2 Trans-Splicing Ribozyme Technology
5.4 Drug Candidate Profiles
5.4.1 ABCA4 Retinopathy
5.4.2 RZ001
5.4.3 RZ004
6 RNA Editing
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Companies
6.1.2 Technologies
6.1.3 Targets & Preclinical Experience
6.1.4 Financing
6.1.5 Partnering
6.1.6 Comparative Assessment
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 ADARx Pharmaceuticals
6.2.2 Beam Therapeutics
6.2.3 Creyon Bio
6.2.4 EdiGene
6.2.5 EditForce
6.2.6 KorroBio
6.2.7 Locanabio
6.2.8 ProQR Therapeutics
6.2.9 Shape Therapeutics
6.2.10 VICO Therapeutics
6.2.11 Wave Life Sciences
6.3 Technology Profiles
6.3.1 AIMer Technology
6.3.2 Axiomer Technology
6.3.3 CORRECTx Technology
6.3.4 LEAPER Technology
6.3.5 OPERA Technology
6.3.6 PPR Editing Platform
6.3.7 RNAfix Technology
6.4 Drug Candidate Profile
6.4.1 WVE-006
7 Epitranscriptomics
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Companies
7.1.2 Targets
7.1.3 Financing
7.1.4 Partnering and
7.1.5 Comparative Assessment
7.2 Company Profiles
7.2.1 858 Therapeutics
7.2.2 Accent Therapeutics
7.2.3 EPICS Therapeutics
7.2.4 STORM Therapeutics
7.2.5 Twentyeight-Seven Therapeutics
7.3 Drug Candidate Profile
7.3.1 STC-15
8 lncRNA & regRNA
8.1 Overview
8.1.1 Companies
8.1.2 Technologies
8.1.3 Targets
8.1.4 Financing
8.1.5 Comparative Assessment
8.2 Company Profiles
8.2.1 CAMP4 Therapeutics
8.2.2 Flamingo Therapeutics
8.2.3 HAYA Therapeutics
8.2.4 NextRNA Therapeutics
8.2.5 Saverna Therapeutics
8.2.6 TargetRNA
8.3 Technology Profile
8.3.1 RAP Platform
8.4 Drug Candidate Profile
8.4.1 CMP-SCN
9 Direct RNA Targeting
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 Companies
9.1.2 Technologies
9.1.3 Targets and Indications
9.1.4 Financing
9.1.5 Partnering
9.1.6 Comparative Assessment
9.2 Company Profiles
9.2.1 Arrakis Therapeutics
9.2.2 Expansion Therapeutics
9.2.3 Ladder Therapeutics
9.2.4 Molecure
9.2.5 Novation Pharmaceuticals
9.2.6 Nymirum
9.2.7 Remix Therapeutics
9.2.8 ReVir Therapeutics
9.2.9 Ribometrix
9.3 Technology Profiles
9.3.1 DART Platform
9.3.2 REMaster Technology
9.3.3 rSM Platform
9.3.4 SMiRNA Technology
10 Opportunities
10.1 Overview
10.2 Company Profiles
10.2.1 AbbiVax
10.2.2 Biosplice Therapeutics
10.2.3 Kinnate
10.2.4 Syros Pharmaceuticals
10.3 Drug Candidate Profiles
10.3.1 Cirtuvivint
10.3.2 CRD-1968099
10.3.3 CTX-439
10.3.4 Lorecivivint
10.3.5 Obefazimod
11 Major Pharmaceutical Companies as Stakeholders in RNA-Targeted Novel Drug Modality R&D
11.1 Overview
11.2 Companies
11.2.1 Acadia Pharmaceuticals
11.2.2 Amgen
11.2.3 AstraZeneca
11.2.4 Biogen
11.2.5 Bristol Myers Squibb
11.2.6 Eli Lilly
11.2.7 Exelixis
11.2.8 Ipsen
11.2.9 Janssen
11.2.10 Lundbeck
11.2.11 Merck
11.2.12 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
11.2.13 Novartis
11.2.14 Pfizer
11.2.15 Roche
11.2.16 Sanofi
11.2.17 Servier
11.2.18 Solasia Pharma
11.2.19 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co
11.2.20 Vertex Pharmaceuticals
12 References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wde808
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article