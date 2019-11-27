Global RNAi Therapeutics Market 2019-2030: Focus on siRNA, miRNA, shRNA and DNA

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNAi Therapeutics Market (2nd Edition), 2019 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with RNAi therapeutics. The study also features a detailed analysis of key drivers and trends within this evolving market.

The concept of RNA interference (RNAi) was identified in the 1980s. It is based on the selective silencing of specific sequences of mRNA, thereby, inhibiting the ability to translate into disease causing proteins. This phenomenon was first demonstrated in the petunia flower and later studied in C. elegans.

Interestingly, the discovery was awarded the Nobel Prize in 2006. Even though the technique was discovered less than two decades ago, RNAi has had a significant impact within the pharmaceutical domain, and currently there is a robust pipeline of drug candidates based on this principle.

The approval of the first RNAi therapeutic, ONPATTRO (developed by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals), in August 2018 by the USFDA and the EMA, has led to a rise in the interest in this field. In fact, the growing popularity of this upcoming class of targeted therapeutics can also be validated by the substantial increase (more than 85%) in the number of patents that have been filed/granted between the period 2014-2019.



It is worth noting that a variety of RNAi therapeutics, targeting a wide range of therapeutic areas, have already been discovered/developed. However, certain challenges exist; these include concerns related to renal and reticuloendothelial clearance, low extravasation and tissue perfusion and cellular update of nucleic acid-based payloads.

Presently, various technology developers are actively engaged in the development of novel technologies and improvement of existing platforms, thereby, attempting to enhance and optimize both RNAi payloads and affiliated excipients. Experts believe that some of the more complex and technical challenges in this domain may need the combined efforts of both synthetic chemists and biologists. In this context, it is important to highlight that substantial collaboration activity, related to RNAi, has been reported in the recent past.

Several big pharma players have also demonstrated renewed interest in this field of research. Moreover, during the same time period, more than USD 5.5 billion in capital has been invested by various private and public investors to fund research activities in this domain. Given the pace of innovation and developments in this upcoming market, we can expect RNAi therapeutics to become a major therapeutic modality in the foreseen future.



Scope of the Report



A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies developing RNAi therapeutics, including information on phase of development (marketed, clinical, and preclinical/discovery stage) of pipeline candidates, target disease indication(s), key therapeutic areas (oncological disorders, infectious diseases, genetic disorders, ophthalmic diseases, respiratory disorders, hepatic disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders, dermatological disorders, and others), type of RNAi molecule (siRNA, miRNA, shRNA, sshRNA and DNA), target genes, type of delivery system used, route of administration and special drug designations (if any).

A competitiveness analysis of key players engaged in this domain, evaluating their respective product portfolios, type of RNAi molecule, target therapeutic areas, company size and year of establishment.

An analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies for different types of RNAi molecules. The trials were analyzed on the basis of various relevant parameters, such as registration year, current status, phase of development, type of RNAi molecule, regional distribution of clinical trials and enrolled patient population.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed/granted related to RNAi therapeutics, since 2014. The analysis also highlights the key parameters associated with the patents, including information on patent type (granted patents, patent applications and others), publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading industry/non-industry players (in terms of the number of patents filed/granted), and patent valuation.

An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to RNAi therapeutics, which have been established till August 2019 , based on various parameters, such as the type of partnership, year of partnership, target disease indications, therapeutic area, type of RNAi molecule, financial details (wherever applicable), focus area of collaboration and most active players.

, based on various parameters, such as the type of partnership, year of partnership, target disease indications, therapeutic area, type of RNAi molecule, financial details (wherever applicable), focus area of collaboration and most active players. An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development in companies engaged in this domain, between 2014-2019, including seed financing, venture capital financing, IPOs, secondary offerings, debt financing, grants and other offerings.

An analysis of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by developers of marketed oligonucleotide therapeutics, namely Defitelio, Exondys and Onpattro.

A review of emerging technology platforms and delivery systems that are being used for targeted therapeutic delivery, featuring detailed profiles of technologies.

Detailed profiles of drug candidates that are in the advanced stages of development (phase II/III and above), including information on their current development status, mechanism of action, route of administration, affiliated delivery technology, dosage, recent clinical trial results along with information on their respective developers.

An elaborate discussion on the use of miRNA as a potential biomarker, along with a list of diagnostic kits that are either available in the market, or likely to be approved in the foreseen future.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the RNAi therapeutics market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as target patient population, likely adoption rates and expected pricing, we have provided informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.

The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:



Key therapeutic areas (oncological disorders, genetic disorders, metabolic disorders, hematological disorders, ophthalmic disorders and others)

Route of administration (subcutaneous, intravenous, topical and intradermal)

Share of leading industry players

Type of RNAi molecule



Key geographical regions (US, Europe and Asia-Pacific )

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interview(s) held with Amotz Shemi, CEO, Silenseed.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Historical Trends

3.2.1. Discovery of RNAi

3.3. Mechanism of RNAi

3.3.1. Components of RNAi

3.3.2. Cellular Mechanism

3.4. Types of RNAi Molecules

3.4.1. siRNA

3.4.2. miRNA

3.4.3. shRNA

3.5. Applications of RNAi

3.6. Advantages and Disadvantages of RNAi

3.7. Regulatory Guidelines

3.8. Future Perspectives



4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Marketed and Development Pipeline

4.2.1. Analysis by Type of RNAi Molecule

4.2.2. Analysis by Phase of Development

4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Target Gene

4.2.4. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

4.2.5. Analysis by Route of Administration

4.2.6. Analysis by Special Drug Designation

4.2.7. Key Players

4.3. Developer Landscape

4.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.3.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Assumptions and Key Parameters

5.4. Competitiveness Analysis



6. LATE STAGE RNAi THERAPEUTICS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Onpattro

6.2.1. Drug Overview

6.2.2. Technology Overview

6.2.3. Current Development Status

6.2.4. Recent Clinical Trial Results

6.3. ARO-AAT

6.4. Fitusiran

6.5. Givosiran

6.6. Inclisiran

6.7. Lumasiran

6.8. QPI-1002

6.9. SYL 1001

6.10. Vigil-EWS

6.11. Vutrisiran



7. TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS AND DELIVERY SYSTEMS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Key Components of RNAi Delivery Systems

7.2.1. RNAi Triggers

7.2.1.1. Asymmetric siRNA (cp-siRNA)

7.2.1.2. DNA Directed RNAi (ddRNAi)

7.2.1.3. Dicer Substrate siRNA (DsiRNA)

7.2.1.4. Naked siRNA

7.2.1.5. Self-Deliverable RNA (sd-RNA)

7.2.1.6. Self-Deliverable rxRNA (sd-rxRNA)

7.2.1.7. Unlocked Nucleobase Analog (UNA) Containing siRNA (UsiRNA)

7.2.2. RNAi Delivery Technologies

7.2.2.1. Cationic Liposomes

7.2.2.2. Lipid Based Nanoparticle

7.2.2.3. Polymer Based Nanoparticles

7.2.2.4. Conjugated Delivery Systems



8. KEY THERAPEUTIC INDICATIONS

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Oncological Disorders

8.2.1. Analysis by Target Indication

8.2.2. Analysis by Type of RNAi Molecule

8.3. Infectious Diseases

8.4. Genetic Disorders

8.5. Ophthalmic Diseases

8.6. Respiratory Disorders



9. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Scope and Methodology

9.3. RNAi Therapeutics: Clinical Trial Analysis

9.3.1. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

9.3.2. Analysis by Trial Phase

9.3.3. Analysis by Recruitment Status

9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Sponsor / Collaborator

9.3.5. Analysis by Type of RNAi Molecule

9.3.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

9.3.7. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials

9.3.8. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials, Trial Phase and Recruitment Status

9.3.9. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials and Type of RNAi Molecule

9.3.10. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials, Type of RNAi Molecule and Trial Phase

9.3.11. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Area

9.3.12. Geographical Analysis by Number of Clinical Trials, Therapeutic Area and Trial Phase

9.3.13. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Location of Trial

9.3.14. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Trial Phase and Recruitment Status

9.3.15. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Type of RNAi Molecule and Location of Trial

9.3.16. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Type of RNAi Molecule, Trial Phase and Location of Trial

9.3.17. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Therapeutic Area and Location of Trial

9.3.18. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Therapeutic Area, Trial Phase and Location of Trial

9.4. Concluding Remarks

9.4.1. Key Therapeutic Candidates

9.4.2. Key Clinical Trials



10. PATENT ANALYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. RNAi Therapeutics: Patent Analysis

10.3.1. Analysis by Publication Year

10.3.2. Analysis by Patent Status

10.3.3. Analysis by CPC Code

10.3.4. Analysis by Type of Organization

10.3.5. Analysis by Geographical Coverage

103.6. Emerging Focus Area

10.3.7. Leading Players: Analysis by Number of Patents

10.4. RNAi Therapeutics: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

10.4.1. Analysis by Key Patent Characteristics

10.5. RNAi Therapeutics: Patent Valuation Analysis



11. RECENT PARTNERSHIPS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Partnership Models

11.3. RNAi Therapeutics: Recent Partnerships

11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership

11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership

11.3.3. Analysis by Type of RNAi Molecule

11.3.4. Analysis by Duration of Partnership

11.3.5. Analysis by Therapeutic Area

11.3.6. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

11.3.7. Regional Analysis

11.3.7.1. Country-wise Distribution

11.3.7.2. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals



12. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Types of Funding

12.3. RNAi Therapeutics: Funding and Investment Analysis

12.3.1. Analysis by Cumulative Funding Instances, 2014-2019

12.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested

12.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding

12.3.4. Analysis by Year and Type of Funding

12.3.5. Analysis by Amount Invested across Different Types of RNAi Molecules

12.3.6. Regional Analysis by Amount Invested

12.3.7. Most Active Players

12.3.8. Key Investors

12.4. Concluding Remarks



13. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Overview of Channels used for Promotional Campaigns

13.3. Summary: Product Website Analysis

13.3.1. Summary: Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads

13.4. Promotional Analysis: EXONDYS 51 (Eteplirsen)

13.4.1. Drug Overview

13.4.2. Product Website Analysis

13.4.2.1. Message for Healthcare Professionals

13.4.2.2. Message for Patients

13.4.2.3. Patient Assistance Program (SareptAssist)

13.4.2.4. Additional Information

13.4.3. Other Promotional Strategies

13.5. Promotional Analysis: Defitelio

13.6. Promotional Analysis: Onpattro



14. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Scope and Limitations

14.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

14.4. Overall RNAi Therapeutics Market, 2019-2030

14.4.1. RNAi Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Type of RNAi Molecule

14.4.2. RNAi Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Therapeutic Area

14.4.3. RNAi Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Route of Administration

14.4.4. RNAi Therapeutics Market: Share of Leading Players

14.4.5. RNAi Therapeutics Market: Analysis by Geography

14.5. RNAi Therapeutics Market: Value Creation Analysis

14.6. RNAi Therapeutics Market: Product-wise Sales Forecasts

14.6.1. Onpattro

14.6.1.1. Target Patient Population

14.6.1.2. Sales Forecast

14.6.1.3. Net Present Value

14.6.1.4. Value Creation Analysis

14.6.2. ARO-AAT

14.6.3. Fitusiran

14.6.4. Givosiran

14.6.5. Inclisiran

14.6.6. Lumasiran

14.6.7. QPI-1002

14.6.8. SYL 1001

14.6.9. Vigil-EWS

14.6.10. Vutrisiran



15. RNAi IN DIAGNOSTICS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Key Characteristics of a Biomarker

15.3. Circulating miRNA Biomarkers

15.4. miRNA Biomarkers in Oncological Disorders

15.4.1. Importance of Early Cancer Detection

15.4.2. Cancer Screening and Diagnosis

15.4.3. Conventional Cancer Diagnostics

15.4.4. Need for Non-Invasive Approaches

15.4.5. Key Indications

15.4.5.1. Prostate Cancer

15.4.5.2. Breast Cancer

15.4.5.3. Lung Cancer

15.4.5.4. Colorectal Cancer

15.4.5.5. Gastric Cancer

15.4.5.6. Hematological Cancer

15.5. miRNA Biomarkers in Cardiovascular Diseases

15.5.1. Key Indications

15.5.1.1. Myocardial Infarction (MI)

15.5.1.2. Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

15.6. miRNA Based Diagnostic Tests



16. SERVICE PROVIDERS FOR RNAi THERAPEUTICS

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. List of Service Providers

16.2.1. Analysis by Type of Service Provider

16.2.2. Analysis by Location of Service Provider

16.2.3. Analysis by Type of RNAi Molecule



17. SWOT ANALYSIS

17.1. Overview

17.2. Strengths

17.3. Weaknesses

17.4. Opportunities

17.5. Threats

17.6 Concluding Remarks



18. CONCLUSION

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Takeaways



19. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT(S)



20. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



21. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Companies Mentioned



23andMe

4D Molecular Therapeutics

Aglaia Oncology Fund II

Alcobra

Alethea Capital Management

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Altogen Labs

Amgen

Amgen Ventures

AMSBIO

Arbutus Biopharma (previously Tekmira)

ARIZ Precision Medicine

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Ascletis Pharma

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB), A*STAR

Atlas Venture

AUM LifeTech

Avecia Biotechnology

Avidity Biosciences

Axovant Gene Therapies

Bain Capital Life Sciences

Benitec Biopharma

Biogen

Biomics Biotechnologies (a GE Unit)

Bioneer

BioNTech

Biosettia

BioSpring

BioXcel Therapeutics

bluebird bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Children's Hospital

Boulder Ventures

Brace Pharma Capital

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Broad Institute

Broadview Ventures

Calimmune

CAMP4 Therapeutics

C-Bridge Capital

Cell Signaling Technology

Cellecta

Celsion

Cenix BioScience

Charoen Pokphand Group

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Circuit Therapeutics

City of Hope National Medical Center

CN Bio Innovations

Cormorant Asset Management

Covance

Covidien

CR-CP Life Science Fund

Creative Animodel

Creative Biogene

CureDuchenne

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dharmacon

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Domain Associates

EcoR1 Capital

Eli Lilly

Eurofins Genomics

Eurogentec

Exiqon

Fidelity Biosciences

FOCUS Media Jiangnanchun Foundation

F-Prime Capital

GeneCopoeia

GeneCust

GeneDesign

GENEL

Genentech

GenePharma

Genesis Pharmaceuticals

Sanofi Genzyme / Genzyme

Genomics England

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Glycostem Therapeutics

Goldman Sachs

Gradalis

Gritstone Oncology

Guang'anmen Hospital of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences

Harvard University

Helmholtz Zentrum Mnchen

Hercules Capital

Histalim

HuaKong Equity Investment

Hugel

Ildong Pharmaceutical

Immunomedics

INKEF Capital

Institut national de la sant et de la recherche mdicale

InteRNA

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

IthenaPharma

iTherapeutics

JAFCO

Janssen

Johns Hopkins University

Karolinska Institutet

Department of Inhalation Research, Korea Institute of Toxicology

Legend Sky Investment

Lincoln Park Capital Fund

Lonza

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

MD Anderson Cancer Center Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Marina Biotech

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Medison Pharma

miRagen Therapeutics

miReven

MirImmune

Mirimus

Moderna Therapeutics

Moore Venture Partners

MP Healthcare Venture Management

MRL Ventures Fund (MRLV)

Nant Capital

NantVentures

National Cancer Institute (NCI)

National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), National Institutes of Health

National Institutes of Health

National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC)

Nitto Denko

Novartis

Novozymes

Oligoengine

OliX Pharmaceuticals

Omnia Biologics

OnCore Biopharma

OriGene Technologies

Oxford Finance

Partner Fund Management

PCI Biotech

Pfizer

Phio Pharmaceuticals (previously known as Rxi Pharmaceuticals)

Phyzat Biopharmaceuticals

QIAGEN

QianHai Fund of Funds

Qianhai Shenghui Investment

Quark Pharmaceuticals

RA Capital Management

Radboud University

Regen BioPharma

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regulus Therapeutics

Remeditex Ventures

ReNeuron

RiboBio

Rich Yield Capital

Santaris Pharma (Acquired by Roche)

Roivant Sciences

Rolling Boulder Investment

Rosetta Genomics

Rubicon Genomics

Samyang

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangel Biomedical Venture Capital

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Servier

Shanghai Biotechnology

Sigma-Aldrich

Signal Genetics

Silence Therapeutics

Silenseed

SIRION Biotech

Sirna Therapeutics (subsidiary of Merck)

Sirnaomics

siTOOLs Biotech

Skyline Ventures

Soluventis

SomaGenics

Souzhou Ribo Life Sciences

Spring Bank

Sylentis

Synthetic Genomics

t2cure

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Tasly Pharmaceutical

Tavistock Life Sciences

The Alpha-1 Project

The Medicines Company

Tha Open Innovation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TPG Biotech

Transgene Biotek

transOMIC technologies

Transplant Genomics

Stanford University

University of California

University of Pennsylvania

University of Texas

University of Virginia School of Medicine

School of Medicine UT Southwestern Medical Center

Value Measured Investment

Vector Biolabs

Vir Biotechnology

ViThera Laboratories

Weston Biotechnology

WTT Investment

YuYu Pharma

Yuexiu New Industrial Investment

Yuhan

ZonMw: The Netherlands Organisation for Health Research and Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/st13lj

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

