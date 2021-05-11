Global Road Logistics Market- AAA Cooper Transportation Inc., ArcBest Corp., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth
The road logistics market is poised to grow by USD 439.92 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
The report on the road logistics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for green logistics, increasing demand from the medical and healthcare industry in the US.
The road logistics market analysis includes Type and Geography segments. This study identifies the increased outsourcing of logistics services as one of the prime reasons driving the road logistics market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The road logistics market covers the following areas:
Road Logistics Market Sizing
Road Logistics Market Forecast
Road Logistics Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Truckload - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Less than truckload - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Parcel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Same day - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AAA Cooper Transportation Inc.
- ArcBest Corp.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- DHL International GmbH
- FedEx Corp.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- L.T. Harnett Trucking Inc.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
