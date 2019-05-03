Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Van Refrigeration System and Bodies, Truck Refrigeration System and Bodies, and Trailer Refrigeration System and Bodies.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Chereau SAS ( France )

) Ingersoll-Rand plc ( Ireland )

) FRIGOBLOCK Grosskopf GmbH ( Germany )

) Thermo King Corporation ( USA )

) GAH Refrigeration Ltd. (UK)

Great Dane ( USA )

) Hubbard Products Ltd. (UK)

Lamberet SAS ( France )

) Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Morgan Corporation ( USA )

) Sainte Marie Constructions Isothermes S.M.C.I ( France )

) Schmitz Cargobull AG ( Germany )

) United Technologies Corporation ( USA )

) Carrier Transicold ( USA )

) Wabash National Corporation ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Industry Overview

Product Overview

Product Innovations/Introductions

Recent Industry Activity

Focus on Select Global Players

Global Market Perspective



III. MARKET



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 82)

The United States (32)

(32) Canada (4) Japan (1)

(4) (1) Europe (32)

(32) France (9)

(9)

Germany (5)

(5)

The United Kingdom (13)

(13)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

(Excluding Japan) (10) Middle East (2)

(2) Africa (1)

