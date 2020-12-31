Global Robo-Taxi Markets Report 2020-2027: Rise in Investments by the Top Players in the Automation Industry and Increasing Demand for Fuel-efficient and Emission-free Vehicles

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robo-Taxi - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Robo-Taxi market accounted for $130 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 65.8% during the forecast period.



Increase in government initiatives, rise in investments by the top players in the automation industry and increasing demand for fuel-efficient and emission-free vehicles are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, high R&D cost for implementation and cyber-security threats are hampering the growth of the market.



Robo-taxies are the self-driving taxis that are autonomous vehicles, which are operated by an on-demand mobility service. The emergence of robo-taxi is driven by its benefits, such as getting better fleet management and dropping the cost of ownership.



Based on the vehicle, the car segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the robotic assistance used for delivery, supplies pick up, and other routine tasks by autonomous cars for small businesses and adopting advanced production technologies in the race to deploy autonomous vehicles.



By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the growing concern about pollution, increasing the number of vehicles on the road that has led to traffic congestion and increasing demand for electric cars in China and Japan.



Some of the key players profiled in the Robo-Taxi Market include NAVYA SAS, Waymo LLC (Google), Nutonomy (Aptiv), Uber Technologies, MOIA, Cruise Automation (General Motors), Ridecell Inc, AB Volvo, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co., Ltd., Tesla, Easy Ride (Nissan & Dena), Daimler AG, Lyft Inc., Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen Group, Volvo, Zoox, EasyMile, Didi Chuxing Technology Co, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Robo-Taxi Market, By Vehicle

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Shuttle

5.3 Goods Van

5.4 Car



6 Global Robo-Taxi Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Station-based Car Sharing

6.3 Rental



7 Global Robo-Taxi Market, By Level of Autonomy

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Level 5 (L5)

7.3 Level 4 (L4)



8 Global Robo-Taxi Market, By Propulsion

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Electric/Fully Electric

8.3 Fuel Cell

8.4 Hybrid

8.5 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)



9 Global Robo-Taxi Market, By Component

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Ultrasonic Sensors

9.3 Radar

9.4 Camera

9.5 Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR)



10 Global Robo-Taxi Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Freight

10.3 Passenger Transportation



11 Global Robo-Taxi Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Residential

11.3 Non-Residential



12 Global Robo-Taxi Market, By Geography



13 Key Developments

13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

13.3 New Product Launch

13.4 Expansions

13.5 Other Key Strategies



14 Company Profiling

14.1 Navya SAS

14.2 Waymo LLC (Google)

14.3 Nutonomy (Aptiv)

14.4 Uber Technologies

14.5 MOIA

14.6 Cruise Automation (General Motors)

14.7 Ridecell Inc

14.8 AB Volvo

14.9 Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co., Ltd.

14.10 Tesla

14.11 Easy Ride (Nissan & Dena)

14.12 Daimler AG

14.13 Lyft Inc.

14.14 Ford Motor Company

14.15 Volkswagen Group

14.16 Volvo

14.17 Zoox

14.18 EasyMile

14.19 Didi Chuxing Technology Co

14.20 ZF Friedrichshafen AG



