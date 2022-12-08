Global Robot-based Metrology Market Analysis Report 2022-2026: Evolution of Automated Manufacturing is Leading to a Paradigm Shift Away from Manual Metrology Solutions to Automated Metrology Solutions

Dec 08, 2022, 05:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robot-based Metrology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research study examines the key trends in the global robot-based metrology system market and identifies the factors that drive and restrain market growth.
The evolution of automated manufacturing is leading to a paradigm shift away from manual metrology solutions to automated metrology solutions.
With 2021 as the base year, the research also provides an in-depth end-user analysis of the aerospace & defense and automotive industries for the forecast period (2022 to 2026). A regional perspective of demand patterns in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World has also been provided.
The study also offers segment-wise forecasts for market growth and an analysis of the competitive scenario, including vendors' market shares.
The report sheds light on the role of advanced hardware and software in the global robot-based metrology system market and concludes by identifying the growth opportunities emerging from this space that market players and stakeholders can leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Robotics-based Metrology Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Major Products by Test & Measurement Players
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by End-use Industry
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Country - North America
- Revenue Forecast by Country - Europe
- Revenue Forecast by Country - Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Aerospace & Defense
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Sustainability and Robot-based Metrology
- Why Sustainability will Drive Transformational Changes in Robot-based Metrology
- United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
- Key SDG - Climate Action
- Robot-based Metrology Players - Sustainability Strategy
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Electric, Connected, and Autonomous Vehicles
- Growth Opportunity 2: Digital Twin
- Growth Opportunity 3: Metrology Software
7. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ta6wt
