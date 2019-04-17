Global Robotic Palletizer Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - ABB, Fanuc, Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co, KUKA, & Yaskawa Electric
Apr 17, 2019, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Palletizer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The robotic palletizer market will register a CAGR of almost 13% by 2023.
The advances in automation and robotic technologies over the last two decades has resulted in the development of compact, application-agnostic, reprogrammable robots, which can be used in a multitude of industries. Benefits such as flexibility, productivity, and cost-efficiency, which can be achieved by using robots have influenced their adoption by SMEs over the years. This is expected to continue to be a key driving factor for the adoption of robots, including robotic palletizers, during the forecast period as well.
Market Overview
Automation of material handling operations to reduce labor equipment
A key factor that is driving the adoption of robots in industries and commercial applications, including material handling applications such as palletizing, is the demand from end-users to automate repetitive operations and reduce the use of manual labor. The use of high-speed motion control systems allows robots to operate at a higher rate than human labor, resulting in shorter cycle period and lower loading times.
High cost of deploying and maintaining automation systems
The initial installation of robotic palletizers includes investments in fixtures, tooling, and other accessories. The high switching cost is also a key factor that can affect the purchase decision of end-users. In addition, as the robots are integrated into the production system, any malfunction or breakdown in the robots can lead to the potential shutdown of the entire production line. These factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of few vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Pharmaceuticals industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Electronics and semiconductor industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ABB
- Fanuc Corporation
- Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- KUKA AG
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
PART 13: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylikwn
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article