Global Robotic Palletizer Market Report 2019-2023 with Market Positioning of Key Vendors - ABB, Fanuc, Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co, KUKA, & Yaskawa Electric

DUBLIN, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Robotic Palletizer Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robotic palletizer market will register a CAGR of almost 13% by 2023.

The advances in automation and robotic technologies over the last two decades has resulted in the development of compact, application-agnostic, reprogrammable robots, which can be used in a multitude of industries. Benefits such as flexibility, productivity, and cost-efficiency, which can be achieved by using robots have influenced their adoption by SMEs over the years. This is expected to continue to be a key driving factor for the adoption of robots, including robotic palletizers, during the forecast period as well.

Market Overview

Automation of material handling operations to reduce labor equipment

A key factor that is driving the adoption of robots in industries and commercial applications, including material handling applications such as palletizing, is the demand from end-users to automate repetitive operations and reduce the use of manual labor. The use of high-speed motion control systems allows robots to operate at a higher rate than human labor, resulting in shorter cycle period and lower loading times.

High cost of deploying and maintaining automation systems

The initial installation of robotic palletizers includes investments in fixtures, tooling, and other accessories. The high switching cost is also a key factor that can affect the purchase decision of end-users. In addition, as the robots are integrated into the production system, any malfunction or breakdown in the robots can lead to the potential shutdown of the entire production line. These factors are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of few vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Food and beverage industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Pharmaceuticals industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Electronics and semiconductor industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS



PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

Fanuc Corporation

Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd.

KUKA AG

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

PART 13: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ylikwn

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

