Global Robotic Process Automation Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Market is Expected to Cross $7 Billion

The "Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Process, by Industry - Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RPA market is expected to cross USD7, 000 Million by 2024, with a CAGR over 27% during the forecast period



Due to significant growth in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cognitive learning, the adoption of business automation technologies by enterprises has also increased. This has led to a rapid increase in demand for virtual workforce to eliminate repetitive human efforts, on the back of which, the global robotic process automation market is gaining traction.



Continuous advancement in AI and cognitive computing escalates the market growth. With growing advancement in Artificial intelligence & cognitive computing, which include machine learning techniques and greater computational power, Robotic process automation is also gaining traction and is anticipated to show a robust growth in the years to come.



Earlier AI & RPA were considered as two different technologies, but now they are complimenting each other to process huge volumes of data and providing better decision making for organizations. Cognitive based computing which include adaptive learning, speech recognition and pattern identification algorithm is inherited in robotic process automation to transform business and taking the organization to the next level.



Global Robotic Process Automation Market: Research Summary



The key findings of the report Global Robotic Process Automation Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024 are:

As per the findings of the research, Rule based operations' have been the largest revenue generators in the global robotic process automation market, as compared to Knowledge based operations'. The rule based operation has gained significant interest from all sized enterprises as it enables organizations to configure software robots that effectively automate various annual and highly repetitive tasks. It also helps the organization, saving their time by completing an actual human task within a fraction of second. The market for rule based operations is expected to continue its dominance, during the forecast period, as it can easily be integrated within a business ecosystem without disrupting the traditional or legacy business framework.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for robotic process automation, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth among all regions, during the forecast period. The anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to factors such as advancement in new technologies, growing digitalization, growth in automation software industry, and increasing adoption of business process automation solutions by small and medium scale enterprises in the region.

Global Robotic Process Automation Market: Market Dynamics



Global robotic process automation market is anticipated to show double digit growth during forecast period. The market is expected to trend incline towards RPA owing to the reduction in workforce cost coupled with rise in adoption process. The major factor that will drive robotic process automation market further includes surge in demand for virtual workforces along with ease of doing business. However, constant change in automation technology and unavailability of technical workforce may hinder the growth of global RPA market in coming years. Some of the major trends observed in this market are evolution of robust software platforms, overall cost reduction related to workforce and continuous advancement in fields of AI and cognitive computing.



Some of the key players operating in the robotic process automation ecosystem are Nice Systems Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism PLC, Ipsoft, Inc., Celaton Ltd., Redwood Software, Uipath SRL, Verint System Inc., Xerox Corporation, and IBM Corporation.



Most of the major vendors in the global robotic process automation market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand for advanced business automation solutions. This includes software integrated with artificial intelligence, and cognitive learning.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Objective



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Market Introduction



Chapter 5. Market Size and Forecast by Process



Chapter 6. Market Size and Forecast by Operations



Chapter 7. Market Size and Forecast by Service



Chapter 8. Market Size and Forecast by User Size



Chapter 9. Market Size and Forecast by Industry



Chapter 10. Market Size and Forecast by Geography



Chapter 11. Market Competitiveness



Chapter 12. Company Profiles



Nice Systems Limited

Pegasystems Inc.

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Blue Prism Limited

Celaton Limited

Redwood Software Inc.

Ipsoft Inc.

UiPath

Zerox Corporation

IBM Corporation

