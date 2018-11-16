Global Robotic Process Automation (Software, Services) Market Report 2018 Fetauring Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, UiPath, Be Informed, OpenSpan and Jacada

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global robotic process automation (RPA) market size is expected to reach USD 3.11 billion by 2025 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.

The global robotic process automation (RPA) market size is expected to reach USD 3.11 billion by 2025 and is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.

Different organizations in different sectors are increasingly challenged by the growing market competition due to shift in technology and changing consumer preferences.

The adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation solutions has enabled organizations to tackle such market challenges while meeting consumer expectations. Moreover, these automation technologies focus more on enhancing the employee experience rather than replacing them. One of such technologies gaining rapid market traction is the RPA technology that handles repetitive and rule-based tasks without human intervention. Thus, RPA enables organizations to automate repetitive functions and focus more on core business tasks.

In Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) that face business limitations, in terms of financial and human resources allocation, the implementation of RPA is expected to provide growth avenues. As the deployment of RPA will assist an organization to keep its operations as lean as possible. Also, use of automation technologies has become a crucial factor to gain long-term profitable growth. These software bots exhibit the maximum efficiency and can work 24/7*365 on their assigned task, which results in achieving accelerated productivity.



Moreover, the deployment of RPA increases the quality of services to the end-users as it eliminates the potential of human error that results in inconsistency towards process execution. Furthermore, RPA offers organizations with comprehensive intelligence and assists the user with actionable information and better insights. The role of technology in a complex business environment is evolving continuously. The ever-increasing stringency of regulations and the necessary compliance functions are hampering the employee's efficiency.



With the deployment of RPA, organizations can achieve greater compliance function. Furthermore, the RPA processes are customizable aimed to operate with the existing, as well as new standards and regulation. Thus, automation technologies can help organizations in streamlining the different structured processes at a lower cost.



Further key findings from the study suggest that:

The services type segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Consulting services was valued at USD 108.0 million in 2017 and is estimated to witness a healthy growth in future

in 2017 and is estimated to witness a healthy growth in future The implementation services is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 33.4% during the forecast period

The large enterprise segment is expected to retain its dominance in the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market and is projected to reach USD 1.96 billion by 2025

by 2025 The BFSI application segment led the market in 2017; however, SME segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period

North America is expected to be the dominant region while Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the maximum growth

is expected to be the dominant region while region is anticipated to witness the maximum growth Some of the key companies in the market include Automation Anywhere, Inc.; Blue Prism Group Plc; UiPath; Be Informed B.V.; OpenSpan; and Jacada, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Objective



Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Market Definitions

4.1 Market Segmentation



Chapter 5 Industry Outlook

5.1 Market Snapshot

5.2 Global RPA Market

5.3 Regional Business Analysis

5.4 Type Business Analysis

5.5 Services Business Analysis

5.6 Organization Business Analysis

5.7 Application Business Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Market Variable Analysis

5.9.1 Driver

5.9.1.1 Need for reduced operational costs and increased efficiency

5.9.1.2 Growing demand for automation of business processes

5.9.2 Restraint

5.9.2.1 Rigidness of employees to switch from manual to automated process

5.10 Business Environment Analysis Tool

5.11 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping



Chapter 6 Competitive & Vendor Landscape

6.1 Company Market Share Analysis

6.1.1 List of market leaders



Chapter 7 RPA Market: Type Segment Analysis

7.1 Software

7.2 Services



Chapter 8 RPA Market: Services Segment Analysis

8.1 Consulting

8.2 Implementation

8.3 Training



Chapter 9 RPA Market: Organization Segment Analysis

9.1 Large Enterprise

9.2 SME



Chapter 10 RPA Market: Application Segment Analysis

10.1 BFSI

10.2 Manufacturing

10.3 Pharma & Healthcare

10.4 Retail

10.5 Telecom & IT

10.6 Others



Chapter 11 RPA Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 12 Company Profiles



Atos SE

Automation Anywhere Inc.

Be Informed B.V.

Blue Prism Group Plc

Cicero Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Genfour

Genpact Ltd

Infosys Ltd

IPsoft, Inc.

Jacada, Inc.

Kofax Ltd.

Kryon Systems

OpenConnect Systems Inc.

OpenSpan Inc.

Sutherland Global Services Inc.

Thoughtonomy

UiPath Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2wjjxv/global_robotic?w=5





