Global Robotic Sensors Market 2020- Technologies, Global Markets and Key Players Including Advanced Microsensors Inc., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Cyberoptics Corp. and Electro-Sensors Inc

DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sensors for Robotics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

This report sizes the market by technology, including sensors within the vision, touch, hearing, and movement segments. The top seven application areas are sized, forecast, and discussed in-depth. These include agriculture, appliances, automotive, healthcare, industrial, logistics, and military. In addition, the overall market and each application area are assessed on a worldwide and regional basis, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. This report considers the economic slowdown caused by lockdown across the world owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, the report presents an analysis of the competitive dynamics of sensors for the robotics market, including critical success factors such as research and development capability, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships. The report provides profiles of the manufacturers of sensors for robotics.

The Report Includes:

38 tables

A descriptive overview of the global market for sensors for robotics technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with substantial market analysis data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for a five-year forecast through 2025

Discussion of underlying factors driving the industry growth, economic trends, demographic shifts, technological advancements, and regulatory aspects that shape and influence the future marketplace

Evaluation of the market's competitive dynamics, including critical success factors such as research-and-development capability, installed base, branding, and ecosystem influence and partnerships

An exhaustive patent analysis with data corresponding to patent applications and grants to numerous stakeholders for related technologies and processes

Market share analysis of the leading global tech giants; their key competitive landscape, product segments, and revenue sales

Company profiles of the leading market players including Advanced Microsensors Inc., Automation Technology GmbH, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Cyberoptics Corp., Electro-Sensors Inc., Ge Measurement & Control, Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Honeywell Sensing & Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Omron Scientific Technologies Inc., and Panasonic Electric Works

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Types of Robotic Systems

Robotics Defined

Sensor Requirements for Robotic Systems

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Sensor

Types of Robotic Sensors

Vision Sensors in Robotics

Touch Sensors in Robotics

Hearing Sensors in Robotics

Motion Sensors in Robotics

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use Sector

Commercial

Consumer

Government

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application Industry

Agriculture

Appliances

Automotive

Healthcare

Industrial

Logistics

Military

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Central/ Eastern Europe (CEE)

(CEE) Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments

Research Examples

Chapter 9 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

A selection of the companies profiled include:



AB Elektronik Gmbh

Accel Ab

Advanced Microsensors Inc.

Alborg Instruments & Controls Inc.

Aleph America Corp.

All Sensors Corp.

Allegro Microsystems Inc.

City Technology Ltd.

Cmosis Bvba

Crossbow Technology Inc.

CTS Corp.

First Sensor Ag

Fiso Technologies Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Inc.

Galaxycore Inc.

Ge Measurement & Control

Gems Sensors & Controls

Gentag Inc.

George Fischer Ag

Gpixel Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics Kk

Hamlin Electronics

Jewell Instruments Llc

Johnson Controls Inc.

Jumo Gmbh & Co. Kg

Kaman Precision Products Inc.

Kavlico

Keihin Corp.

Keller Ag Fur Druckmesstechnik

Keller America Inc.

Key Safety Systems Inc.

Keyence Corp.

Kistler Instrumente Gmbh

Kwj Engineering Inc.

Leddartech Inc.

Leuze Electronic Gmbh + Co. Kg

Littelfuse Inc.

Lmi Technologies Inc.

Logos Technologies Llc

Lord Microstrain Sensing Systems

Osram Opto Semiconductors Gmbh

Shanghai Tm Automation Instruments Co. Ltd.

Sick Ag

Siemens Milltronics Process Instrument Inc.

Silicon Microstructures Inc.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd.

Smiths Detection Inc.

Softkinetic-Optrima Sa

Spec Sensors Llc

Ssi Technologies Inc.

Standex Electronics Inc.

Standex-Meder Electronics

Stmicroelectronics

Stoneridge Inc.

Strain Measurement Devices Inc.

Valeo Sa

Variohm Eurosensor Ltd.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Vishay Precision Group

Visteon Corp.

Vkansee Technology Inc.

Wabash Technologies

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Co.

Windar Photonics A/S

Xensor Corp.

XYZ Interactive Technologies Inc.

ZF Electronic Systems Pleasant Prairie Llc

Zhangjiagang Tm Sensor Co. Ltd."

