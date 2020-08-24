Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market size is expected to reach $5.7 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 18.9% CAGR during the forecast period. The robotic vacuum cleaner is a technically advanced robotic vacuum cleaner. The artificial intelligence robotic vacuum cleaner is a pre-programmed and sensor-based device that cleans walls, windows, pools, and gardens efficiently without any human effort. Growing demand for smart home appliances and that human reliance on electronic devices would generate more revenue for robotic vacuum cleaner providers. Advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence are increasing the growth rate for this market.





Furthermore, time efficiency and ease of cleaning large areas without human interference are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global market for robotic vacuum cleaners. In addition, advanced robotic vacuum cleaners are useful for cleaning equipment and components in the metalworking, printing, food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries.



The market is witnessing the emergence of innovative technologies, such as vacuum cleaners with UV sterilization, security cameras, spinning brushes, and so on. Such advances are expected to push the market further. The invention of new technology stairway-climbing robotic vacuum cleaners is likely to pose lucrative opportunities in the near future. Nevertheless, stringent regulatory measures on energy efficiency and higher costs for robotic vacuum cleaners will continue to pose a long-term challenge to market growth.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Pool Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Vacuum Cleaner. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is the forerunner in the Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market. Companies such as iRobot Corporation, Neato Robotics, Inc., SharkNinja Operating LLC, Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd., Xiaomi Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Pentair PLC, Maytronics Ltd., and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xiaomi Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Panasonic Corporation, Pentair PLC, iRobot Corporation, Maytronics Ltd. (Kibbutz Yizre'el Holdings 2004 ACS Ltd.), Neato Robotics, Inc., SharkNinja Operating LLC (CDH Private Equity), and Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Nov-2018: Panasonic collaborated with Chiba Institute of Technology. Together, the companies developed the concept model of a next-generation robot vacuum cleaner, an advanced high-performance intelligent home appliance working with the latest artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving, and robotics technologies.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Mafr-2020: SharkNinja took over Qfeeltech, the Chinese machine vision startup. The acquisition enhanced its innovation capability in the fields of household robot and smart home appliances.



Jun-2019: iRobot acquired Root Robotics. Root is a fun and easy-to-use educational robot that uniquely teaches coding and 21st century problem-solving skills to children as young as four years old. This acquisition supported iRobot's plans to diversify its educational robot product offerings, making robotic technology more accessible to educators, students, and parents.



Oct-2017: iRobot completed the acquisition of Robopolis SAS, a robotic technology company. The acquisition expanded its overseas control of market activities, including consistent global messaging, that helps in driving greater adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2020: Ecovacs Robotics unveiled the DEEBOT OZMO T8 family, its latest series of high-end intelligent robotic vacuum cleaner. DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI, the first product of this series, features Ecovacs' optimized AIVI (Artificial Intelligence and Visual Interpretation) Technology for faster obstacle recognition, TrueMapping Mapping and Navigation Technology, and OZMO Pro for advanced mopping performance. Moreover, its on-demand feature Video Manager makes the DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI a personal and powerful housekeeping robot, bringing users advanced interaction between human and robot by enabling them to reach to a new level of robotic vacuum cleaner user experience.



Apr-2020: Xiaomi announced the launch of Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P, the smart vacuum cleaner. This vacuum cleaner has 12 different multi-directional sensors and uses Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) for navigation to scan complex environments accurately and avoid obstacles while cleaning.



Sep-2019: Ecovacs Robotics launched the DEEBOT 661 and DEEBOT 711S. DEEBOT 661, outfitted with an interchangeable water tank, is a Convertible Floor Cleaning robot that enabled consumers to get the efficient cleaning of both mopping and vacuuming. DEEBOT 711S can recognize its environment and position itself in the space wisely, allowing it to follow an efficient cleaning path while delivering a powerful performance.



May-2019: iRobot launched two new vacuum cleaners: the Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and Braava jet m6 robot mop. The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal is the most intelligent, powerful, and deepest cleaning Roomba robot. The Braava jet m6 robot mop tackles multiple rooms and large spaces with advanced navigation and mapping capabilities. Together, the two robots can use Imprint Link Technology to talk to each other, automatically vacuuming and then mopping, without any effort from the user.



Sep-2018: iRobot introduced the Roomba i7+ robot vacuum with Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal. The Roomba i7+ brings a new level of intelligence and automation to robotic vacuum cleaners with the ability to learn, map, and adapt to a home's floor plan.



Sep-2018: iRobot released the Roomba 966 robot-vacuum for the Indian market. With the help of Roomba 966 smart vacuum cleaner users can clean their homes without the need of leaving the couch. The intuitive robot can even reach hard-to-access, under-bed, and below-couch areas to give the users a clean home.



Sep-2018: Shark introduced the Shark Ion Robot Cleaning System, which combines two products in one: a robot vacuum and a built-in handheld vacuum. The robotic vacuum features Smart Sensor Proximity Navigation, which assesses the robot's surroundings so it can move around obstacles such as stairs and ledges.



Jul-2018: Neato Robotics is releasing a new software update for the Neato Botvac D7 Connected robot vacuum cleaner. The software improved the bot's cleaning abilities. Neato's FloorPlanner Advanced Mapping Technology enabled users of the D7 Connected to create a cleaning map of their home.



Mar-2018: Neato released Assistant-enabled Botvac D7 robot vacuum. This robot vacuum comes with voice assistant integrations and smart features. The Neato Botvac D7 has an embedded laser system to help it navigate through rooms.



