Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report 2021: COVID-19 has Opened New Avenues for Players - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market by Type, Distribution Channel, Operation Price Range Application - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global robotic vacuum cleaners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $15.4 billion by 2028.

The global robotic vacuum cleaners market in terms of volume is estimated to reach 60.9 million units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2021 to 2028.



The increasing popularity of intelligent and connected vacuum cleaners offering voice control and smart navigation features is expected to drive the demand for robotic vacuum cleaners. Technical upgrades, such as AI features and smart navigation to avoid collision with walls and better cleaning of floors are being implemented in the new robot vacuums to meet the changing consumer needs. Additionally, the increasing adoption of smart household appliances for performing household chores and busy consumer lifestyles are supporting the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaners market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has opened new avenues for players operating in the robotic vacuum cleaners market. The industry players witnessed increased sales of robot vacuums starting from the second quarter of 2020 due to the need for cleanliness and hygiene in homes and commercial spaces. Consumers purchased robotic vacuums to prevent the spread of the virus in their surroundings.

These devices can efficiently clean and mopping floors by reaching below beds, cupboards, and tables. Also, work-from-home settings compelled consumers to keep homes clean due to the high time spent at home. However, at the beginning of 2020, companies faced disruptions in supply chains and sales due to nationwide lockdowns in several regions.



Based on type, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into cleaning robots, mopping robots, and hybrid robots. The cleaning robots segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021, due to the inexpensive nature of these cleaners. Additionally, traditional infrastructure transformation to new homes & commercial spaces that support smart appliances drives the market.



Based on application, the robotic vacuum cleaners market is segmented into residential and commercial. The residential segment is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2021, due to the increased adoption of robotic and normal vacuum cleaners in homes, hectic lifestyles, with time to perform household chores, and expensive house helpers in North America and Europe.



An in-depth analysis of the global robotic vacuum cleaners market's geographical scenario provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies along with the coverage of major countries in each region.



The key players operating in the global robotic vacuum cleaners market are

iRobot Corporation

ECOVACS Robotics Co. Ltd.

Beijing Roborock Technology Co. Ltd.

Anker Innovation Technology Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Shenzhen Proscenic Technology Co. Ltd.

Neato Robotics Inc.

Cecotec Innovaciones S.L.

LG Electronics Inc

Dyson Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Growing Penetration of Smart & Connected Products in Homes

4.2.1.2. Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Appliances

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Maintenance Cost

4.2.3. Challenges

4.2.3.1. Navigation Challenges in Robotic Vacuum Cleaners

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Raw Material Providers

4.3.2. Manufacturers

4.3.3. Distribution Channel

4.3.4. Application

4.4. COVID-19: Impact Assessment

4.4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact

4.4.2. Scenario B: Moderate Recovery

4.4.3 Scenario C: Fast Recovery



5. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cleaning Robots

5.3. Hybrid Robots

5.4. Mopping Robots



6. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Online

6.3. Offline



7. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Operation

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Self-driven

7.3. Remote-controlled



8. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Price Range

8.1. Introduction

8.2. USD 201 to USD 500

8.3. Below USD 200

8.4. Above USD 501



9. Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Residential

9.3. Commercial

9.3.1. Hospitality

9.3.2. Healthcare

9.3.3. Retail

9.3.4. Offices

9.3.5. Other Commercial Applications



10. Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Asia-Pacific

10.2.1. China

10.2.2. Japan

10.2.3. South Korea

10.2.4. India

10.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

10.3. North America

10.3.1. U.S.

10.3.2. Canada

10.4. Europe

10.4.1. Germany

10.4.2. U.K.

10.4.3. France

10.4.4. Russia

10.4.5. Italy

10.4.6. Spain

10.4.7. Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. UAE

10.6.2. Saudi Arabia

10.6.3. South Africa

10.6.4. Rest of the Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Market Share Analysis (2020)

11.3.1. iRobot Corporation

11.3.2. Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd.

11.3.3. Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product Portfolio, Financial Overview, Strategic Developments)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbaipc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

