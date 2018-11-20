Global Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market 2018-2019 & Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Nov 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Robotics End-Of-Arm Tooling Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robotics end-of-arm tooling market will register a CAGR of more than 13% by 2022

The rapidly increasing use of FDM and additive manufacturing in EOAT manufacturing is facilitating faster customization and is more advanced compared to other conventional methodologies. Owing to several advantages including cost-effectiveness and reduced delivery time, the adoption of robotics end-of-arm tooling is expected to rise in the forthcoming years.

Market Overview

Rise in demand for modular EOAT

Manufacturers across the globe have been increasing investments in incorporating industrial robots being used in several end-user industries to aid the workforce in carrying out a range of activities. For instance, many vendors in the packaging industry are preferring EOAT to accommodate future modifications, in turn, contributing to the continuous growth of the market.

High cost of deployment of industrial robots limits the demand for robotic EOAT

The ASPs of installing robotic EOATs are significantly high. Furthermore, the additional costs incurred on preventive maintenance, safety, operator training, and use of complementary peripheral equipment results in the limited adoption of robotic EOAT.For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the robotics end-of-arm tooling market during the 2019-2023, view the full report.

Competitive Landscape

Various robotics end-of-arm tooling manufacturers are leveraging advanced technologies to launch advanced products catering to the rising demand of automation across several end-user industries. This will result the market to witness intense competition in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the manufacturers are focusing on incorporating advanced technologies to improve their shares in the market.

Report Summary:

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rapidly rising demand for modular EOAT. The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use of FDM and additive manufacturing in end-of-arm tooling manufacturing. Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the considerably high cost of deployment of industrial robots coupled with additional costs incurred in operator training.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Material handling - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Assembly line - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Welding and soldering - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Surface treatment and finishing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Use of FDM and additive manufacturing in EOAT manufacturing

Emergence of hybrid tooling

Rising innovations in electric grippers

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Applied Robotics

ATI Industrial Automation

Dover

Festo

Piab (subsidiary of Patricia Industries)

Toyota Industries

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dtt6xd/global_robotics?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

