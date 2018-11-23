Global Rock Breaker Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of More Than 11%

DUBLIN, Nov 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Rock Breaker Market By Product Type (Small, Medium & Heavy), By Application (Construction Vs. Mining), By Operating Weight (Upto 500 Kg, 501-1200 Kg & Above 1200 Kg), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global rock breaker market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% during 2018-2023, on the back of growing construction and mining sectors, globally.

Some of the other factors that would aid the market growth include improvements in road infrastructure, technological advancements, increasing number of public private partnerships, and growing online rock breaker sales.

Moreover, expanding distributor & dealership network, intensifying demand for customized equipment, and increasing sales of excavators and backhoe loaders would positively influence the rock breaker market, globally, during the forecast period.

Global Rock Breaker Market, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of rock breaker market globally:

Rock Breaker Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type (Small, Medium & Heavy), By Application (Construction Vs. Mining), By Operating Weight (Upto 500 Kg, 501-1200 Kg & Above 1200 Kg), By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in global rock breaker market are



Sandvik AB

Atlas Copco AB

Montabert S.A.

Yantai Eddie Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.

Breaker Technology Inc.

Rock-Tech

Furukawa Rock Drill Co., Ltd.

Doosan Infracore Co., Ltd

Tramac Corporation

Delta Engineering Pty Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Brand Switching Attributes

4.4. Brand Satisfaction



5. Global Rock Breaker Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product Type (Medium, Small & Heavy)

5.2.2. By Application (Construction vs. Mining)

5.2.3. By Operating Weight (Upto 500 Kg, 501-1200 Kg & Above 1200 Kg)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index - By Product Type

5.4. Market Attractiveness Index - By Region



6. Asia-Pacific Rock Breaker Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Operating Weight

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index - By Product Type

6.4. Market Attractiveness Index - By Country

6.5. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe & CIS Rock Breaker Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Operating Weight

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index - By Product Type

7.4. Market Attractiveness Index - By Country

7.5. Europe & CIS: Country Analysis



8. North America Rock Breaker Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Operating Weight

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index - By Product Type

8.4. Market Attractiveness Index - By Country

8.5. North America: Country Analysis



9. Middle East & Africa Rock Breaker Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Operating Weight

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. Market Attractiveness Index - By Product Type

9.4. Market Attractiveness Index - By Country

9.5. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis



10. South America Rock Breaker Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product Type

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Operating Weight

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. Market Attractiveness Index - By Product Type

10.4. Market Attractiveness Index - By Country

10.5. South America: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



