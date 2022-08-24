Global Rockets and Missiles Market Report 2022: Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Boeing & Other Key Players Driving Robust Yearly Growth Rate

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rockets and Missiles Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product, By Speed , By Guidance Mechanism, By Platform, By Launch Mode, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rockets and missiles market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Factors such as increasing defense expenditure by developing countries and ongoing military modernization programs are anticipated to boost the demand for the global rockets and missiles.

Besides, high-end investments by market players to expand their defense fleet and launch advanced rockets & missiles for counter-terrorism activities are expected to propel the global rockets and missiles market growth in the coming years. Countries are actively investing in developing high-end air defense systems such as the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and hypersonic missiles that are difficult to detect by missile shields. Market players are focusing on using stealth technology in rockets & missiles, which are undetectable by missile shields. Some of the newly launched rockets & missiles in the market are high-speed cruise missiles and new generation precision-guided missile defense systems.



The global rockets and missiles market is segmented into product, speed, guidance mechanism, platform, launch mode, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on launch mode, the market is divided into the surface to surface, surface to air, air to air, air to surface, subsea to surface. The surface-to-surface segment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Surface to surface rockets or missiles is also known as a ground-to-ground rockets or missiles fired from the ground or sea. They are mostly utilized in land warfare operations that aim to hit the ground or maritime targets. They can be launched from hand-held or from fixed facilities.



Report Scope:

In this report, global rockets and missiles market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Rockets and Missiles Market, By Product:

Cruise Missiles

Ballistic Missiles

Rockets

Torpedoes

Rockets and Missiles Market, By Speed:

Subsonic

Supersonic

Hypersonic

Rockets and Missiles Market, By Guidance Mechanism:

Guided

Unguided

Rockets and Missiles Market, By Platform:

Airborne

Naval

Ground

Rockets and Missiles Market, By Launch Mode:

Surface to Surface

Surface to Air

Air to Air

Air to Surface

Subsea to Surface

Rockets and Missiles Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Thailand

Indonesia

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

Europe & CIS

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Russia

Poland

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Israel

UAE

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Rockets and Missiles Market



5. Global Rockets and Missiles Market Outlook



6. North America Rockets and Missiles Market Outlook



7. Asia Pacific Rockets and Missiles Market Outlook



8. Europe & CIS Rockets and Missiles Market Outlook



9. South America Rockets and Missiles Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Rockets and Missiles Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. Competitive Landscape



14. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Raytheon Company

General Dynamics Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

MBDA Missiles Systems

The Boeing Company

Leonardo UK Ltd

