Global Rodenticides Market Report 2021-2026 - Exponential Increase in Urbanization and Rise in Rodent Menace Spur Demand

Global Rodenticides Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2026
The global market for Rodenticides estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period.
Demand for rodenticides is on the rise, driven by the growing rodent numbers and the significant damage caused by them to health, agricultural yield, and property, and the government efforts to control their population. Rising hygiene and health consciousness among people is also aiding market growth. Also, growing human population worldwide and the need for crop production on a large scale are fueling the use of rodenticides in various regions.
In addition, the rise in construction of new of hotels, hospitals, residential housing, and offices are spurring the use of such chemicals. The market also benefits from the growing use of integrated pest management, which is an approach that focuses on the economic management of damage-causing rodents. The introduction of natural and non-toxic rodenticides and 3rd generation anticoagulants are expected to offer new growth avenues for the market.
Anticoagulant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$5.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Anticoagulant segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Rodenticides market.
Anticoagulant rodenticides hold the dominant share of the market, given their widespread use due to their capability to kill in one dose or several doses. Anticoagulant rodenticides are anticipated to witness strong growth on account of their significant adoption in the agricultural sector.
Non-anticoagulant rodenticides interfere with blood coagulation and result in spontaneous bleeding when consumed in large quantities. There are several types of non-anticoagulant rodenticides available in the market, including colecalciferol, bromomethylene and zinc phosphate. Colecalciferol is probably the only non-anticoagulant rodenticide to be allowed for use in organic farming.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $998.3 Million by 2026
The Rodenticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 34.3% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$998.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The expanding agrarian industry in developing regions such as Brazil, India, and China support the use of rodenticides in these markets.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sustained Prevalence of Rodent-Borne Diseases Augments Demand for Rodenticides
- A Snapshot of Select Rodent-Borne Diseases
- Climatic Changes Encourage Rodent Proliferation, Widening the Scope of Rodenticides
- Rodent Adaptation to COVID-19 Environment Requires New Protocols to Navigate the Situation
- Manufacturers Focus on New Formulations to Address Limitations
- Natural and Eco-friendly Rodenticides Seek Role
- Rodent Disruption in Farmlands Spurs Demand
- Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand
- Growing Emphasis on Integrated Pest Management to Bolster Growth
- Increasing Rodent Population and the Rise in Associated Threats Drive Demand for Rodenticides
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization and Rise in Rodent Menace Spur Demand
- Food Service Restaurants: An Important Market
- Rise in Construction Activity and Need for Rodent Control Programs to Augment Demand for Rodenticides
- Rise in use of Digital Traps to Alter Demand for Rodenticides
- MARKET CHALLENGES AND ISSUES
- Increasing Immunity to Rodenticides Sparks Fear about Spike in Population
- Potential Ban on Select Rodenticides Following Concerns over Wildlife Poisoning
- Toxicity Profile of Select First-Generation Anticoagulants
- Toxicity Profile of Select Second-Generation Anticoagulants
- Toxicity Profile of Select Non-Anticoagulant Rodenticides
