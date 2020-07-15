Global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices estimated at US$23.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.5% CAGR to reach US$37.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 12.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 12.8% share of the global Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Roll-to-Roll Technologies for Flexible Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Energy Segment Corners a 9.8% Share in 2020

In the global Energy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 13.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 20th edition of our report. The 198-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

E Ink Corporation

LG Display Co., Ltd.

Materion Corporation

Nitto Denko Corporation

Panasonic Corporation





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 51

