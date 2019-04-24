Global Rolling Stock Management Market Forecasts, 2019 to 2025 - Bombardier, Alstom, General Electric, Siemens and ABB are Leading the Competition

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rolling Stock Management Market by Management, Rail, Infrastructure, Maintenance Service & Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rolling stock management market is estimated to grow from USD 42.8 billion in 2019 to reach USD 58.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.32%.

Increased emphasis on time and cost optimization, component monitoring, asset management, downtime reduction, and live monitoring of asset health is expected to boost the rolling stock management market.

However, changes in technology require innovation in rolling stock management as per the upcoming trends along with acquiring technical expertise capable of handling advanced machines, which can create a hurdle for the growth.

The rolling stock management market comprises major manufacturers like Bombardier (Canada), Alstom (France), General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), and others.

Increased emphasis on safety, IoT adoption, and security is likely to propel the growth of the remote diagnostic management during the forecast period

Remote diagnostic management provides complete information about components, controls, and the entire system of the train from a range or distance. This management processes wide data and provides a comprehensive analysis of the status.

It helps save time in operations and maintenance. Remote diagnostic management helps in rail maintenance management for preventive and corrective maintenance planning. These solutions enable the proactive management and maintenance of all the rail assets.

The technical capabilities of this solution include real-time remote diagnostics, component condition monitoring, and onboard condition monitoring. It also includes key monitoring and reporting features that help support the whole lifecycle management of rail assets. This helps in greatly improving maintenance strategies and planning.

Middle East & Africa is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period

The major motives for technological upgrade in rolling stock management include the need to improve the logistics infrastructure of Middle East & African countries, as they strive to diversify their economies from their current reliance on the oil & gas sector and make urban transport efficient in the rapidly growing cities.

The rich availability of natural resources in the region is expected to drive the growth of the rolling stock management market. Most Middle East & African countries are focusing on either expanding the overall rail network or upgrading the rail network infrastructure.

Europe is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period

Europe accounted for 34.1% of the rolling stock management market in 2018. It is a major hub for several renowned OEMs including Bombardier (Germany), Alstom (France), Stadler (Switzerland), Talgo (Spain), Siemens (Germany), and Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (Spain). The European rail supply industry is the largest in the world. It accounts for more than 45% of the total sales by the rail industry suppliers.

The EU Railway's target is to build 31,000 km of high-speed rail track by 2030. Furthermore, projects such as the European Rail Research Advisory Council (ERRAC), FP7 projects, Horizon 2020, and SHIFT2RAIL will boost the growth of the European rolling stock market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Secondary Data

2.3 Primary Data

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.6 Assumptions



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Rolling Stock Management Market to Grow at A Significant Rate During the Forecast Period (2019-2025)

4.2 Europe to Lead the Global Rolling Stock Management Market

4.3 Global Rolling Stock Management Market, By Management Type and Maintenance Service

4.4 Rolling Stock Management Market, By Management Type

4.5 Rolling Stock Management Market, By Maintenance Service

4.6 Rolling Stock Management Market, By Rail Management

4.7 Rolling Stock Management Market, By Infrastructure Management



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Delivering Intelligent Asset Management

5.2.1.2 Growth in Efficient Technologies

5.2.1.3 IoT in Data Analytics and Predictive Analytics for Rolling Stock

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Slow Pace in Developing Nations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Cost Reduction in IoT Components and the Need for Asset Optimization

5.2.3.2 Automatic Monitoring

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technological Changes Offer New Challenges

5.2.4.2 High Cost of Deployment

5.2.5 Impact of Market Dynamics



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Technological Overview

6.1.1 IoT in Rolling Stock Management

6.1.2 Big Data Analytics and Cloud Computing in Rolling Stock

6.1.3 Asset Management

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Macroindicator Analysis

6.3.1 Growth of the Rolling Stock Management Market

6.3.2 GDP (USD Billion)

6.3.3 GNI Per Capita, Atlas Method (USD)

6.3.4 GDP Per Capita PPP (USD)

6.3.5 Macro Indicators Influencing the Rolling Stock Management Market, Top 3 Countries

6.3.5.1 Germany

6.3.5.2 US

6.3.5.3 China



7 Rolling Stock Management Market, By Management Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research Methodology

7.3 Rail Management

7.3.1 Rising Focus on Real-Time Solutions to Prevent Failures is Driving the Overall Market

7.4 Infrastructure Management

7.4.1 High Focus on Efficiency, Optimization, and Cost Effectiveness Will Boost the Market During the Forecast Period



8 Rolling Stock Management Market, By Rail Management

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Research Methodology

8.3 Remote Diagnostic Management

8.3.1 Real-Time Remote Diagnostics

8.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Rail Projects in Middle East & Africa Will Boost the Market

8.3.2 Component Condition Monitoring

8.3.2.1 Focus on Advanced Railway Technologies in European Countries Will Boost the Rail Management Market

8.3.3 Onboard Condition Monitoring

8.3.3.1 Expansion of Railway Projects in UAE and Egypt is Likely to Drive the Market

8.4 Wayside Management

8.4.1 Wheel Tread and Surface

8.4.2 Brakes and Brake Components

8.4.3 Bogie Inspection

8.4.4 Coupler Securement Inspection

8.4.5 Undercarriage Inspection

8.4.6 Pantograph Measurement and Inspection

8.4.7 Full-Scale Train Imaging and Inspection

8.4.8 Automatic Train Control

8.4.9 Centralized Traffic Control

8.4.10 Interlocking

8.5 Train Management

8.5.1 Passenger Information System (PIS)

8.5.1.1 Increasing Hold of Private Sector in the Railway Industry in Middle East & Africa Will Boost the Market

8.5.2 In-Train Surveillance System

8.5.2.1 Growth of Rail Supply Industry in Europe Will Boost the Market

8.5.3 Others

8.5.3.1 Europe Will Boost the Demand for the Rail Management Market for Others Segment

8.6 Asset Management

8.6.1 Reducing Operational Costs for Infrastructure Assets Will Fuel the Market

8.7 Cab Advisory

8.7.1 Increasing Investment By Developing Countries for the Will Boost the Market During the Forecast Period

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Increasing Investments By Developing Countries Will Boost the Market



9 Rolling Stock Management Market, By Infrastructure Management

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Research Methodology

9.3 Control Room Management

9.3.1 Video Wall Controller System

9.3.1.1 Need to Enhance Situational Awareness Will Fuel the Market for Video Wall Controller System

9.3.2 Pscada System

9.3.2.1 Increased Lifecycle of Rolling Stock Through Maintenance and Operations Will Fuel the Market for Pscada Systems

9.3.3 Others

9.3.3.1 Rise in Safety and Security Systems in Railway Industry is Fueling the Overall Market Growth

9.4 Station Management

9.4.1 Integrated Supervisory Control System

9.4.1.1 Reliable Hardware and Software Will Boost the Demand in the Rolling Stock Industry

9.4.2 Fire Alarm System

9.4.2.1 Growing Investments in Infrastructure Will Boost Demand

9.4.3 Building Automation System

9.4.3.1 Well-Maintained Escalators and Room Temperature to Drive the Building Automation System Market

9.4.4 Others

9.4.4.1 Increased Focus on Efficiency, Optimization, and Cost Effectiveness Will Boost the Market

9.5 Automatic Fare Collection Management

9.5.1 Automatic Gate Machine System

9.5.1.1 Need for Automatic Data Collection and Management of Passengers Will Drive the Automatic Gate Machine System Market

9.5.2 Ticket Vending Machine

9.5.2.1 Adoption of New Technologies Will Drive the Ticket Vending Machine Market

9.5.3 Ticket Kiosk and Checking Machine

9.5.3.1 Cost Effectiveness Will Drive the Ticket Kiosk and Checking Machine Market

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Demand for Advanced Systems to Drive the Infrastructure Management Market for Other Services



10 Rolling Stock Management Market, By Maintenance Service

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Research Methodology

10.3 Corrective Maintenance

10.3.1 Investments in Railway Line Projects Will Boost the Demand for Corrective Maintenance

10.4 Preventive Maintenance

10.4.1 Investments in Infrastructure Will Boost the Demand for Preventive Maintenance

10.5 Predictive Maintenance

10.5.1 IoT in Railways Will Boost the Demand for Predictive Maintenance



11 Rolling Stock Management Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 North America

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Developments

12.3.2 Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Supply Contracts/Partnerships/Agreements

12.3.3 Expansions, 2015-2018

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Visionary Leaders

12.4.2 Innovators

12.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.4.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Bombardier

13.2 Alstom

13.3 General Electric (GE)

13.4 Siemens

13.5 ABB

13.6 Hitachi

13.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

13.8 Talgo

13.9 Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles

13.10 Thales Group

13.11 Trimble

13.12 Tech Mahindra

13.13 Transmashholding

13.14 Other Key Players

13.14.1 Asia Oceania

13.14.1.1 Toshiba

13.14.1.2 Advantech

13.14.1.3 CRRC

13.14.2 Europe

13.14.2.1 Indra Sistemas

13.14.2.2 Eurotech

13.14.2.3 Ansaldo

13.14.2.4 EKE-Electronics

13.14.2.5 Danobat Group

13.14.3 North America

13.14.3.1 Bentley Systems

13.14.3.2 Stadler

13.14.4 Rest of the World

13.14.4.1 UGL

13.14.4.2 Randon

13.14.4.3 Alucast Iran



