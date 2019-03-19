Global Roofing Membranes Market By Product Type (Thermoplastic Polyolefin, Poly Vinyl Chloride & Others), By Installation Type, By End-User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Roofing Membranes Market By Product Type (Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO), Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) & Others), By Installation Type (Mechanically Attached, Fully Adhered & Others), By End-User Industry, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Global Roofing Membranes Market Overview

Global roofing membranes market is projected to grow from $ 12.09 billion in 2018 to $ 21.60 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.25% during the forecast period. Roofing membrane is a seal that is covered around building roofs and tanks, generally laid in big sheets. Roofing membranes market across the globe is being driven by rising demand for faster and lighter construction roofing materials and increasing expenditure on private construction, especially commercial buildings. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.



Global Roofing Membranes Market Segmentation

Global market for roofing membranes has been categorized based on product type, installation type, end-user industry and regions.Based on product type, the market has been segmented into thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO), poly vinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), modified bitumen (Mod-Bit) and liquid applied membrane (LAM).



Ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), which is a remarkably durable synthetic rubber roofing membrane, is extensively used in low-slope building applications.It is usually installed either fully adhered, ballasted or mechanically attached with the seams of the roofing system sealed with liquid adhesives or specially formulated tape.



Advantages of these type of roofing membrane include easy maintenance, choice of installation methods, exceptional UV resilience and waterproof, among others.With increasing construction activities in countries like Canada, US and Mexico, demand for EPDM membranes is growing significantly.



Based on installation type, the market has been segmented into mechanically attached, fully adhered, ballasted and hot air welding. Lastly, based on end-user industry, the market has been segmented into residential, institutional, commercial and infrastructure sectors.

Global Roofing Membranes Regional Segmentation

Global roofing membranes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.Asia-Pacific roofing membranes market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



North America dominated global roofing membranes market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its market dominance in coming years as well, owing to the usage of faster and lightweight construction techniques and growing construction industry in countries such as Canada, US and Mexico.



Competitive Landscape



Some of the leading companies in global roofing membranes market are SIKA AG, Carlisle SynTec Systems, DowDuPont, Duro-Last, Inc., Firestone Building Products Company, LLC., GAF, Godfrey Roofing Inc., Henry Company, Icopal Ltd., IKO Polymeric, Johns Manville, etc.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global roofing membranes market size.

• To forecast global roofing membranes market based on product type, installation type, end-user industry and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global roofing membranes market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global roofing membranes market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for roofing membranes market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of roofing membranes.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, The analyst sourced a list of leading manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, The analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, The analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major players operating in global roofing membranes market.

The analyst calculated global roofing membranes market size using a top-down approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years was made.The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Roofing membrane manufacturers and suppliers

• Government and other regulatory bodies

• Trade Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to Roofing Membranes

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, partners and end users. The study would also help them in identifying which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth of the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global roofing membranes market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Product Type:

• Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

• Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

• Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

• Modified Bitumen (Mod-Bit)

• Liquid Applied Membrane (LAM)

• Market, by Installation Type:

• Mechanically Attached

• Fully Adhered

• Ballasted

• Hot Air Welding

• Market, by End-user Industry:

• Residential

• Institutional

• Commercial

• Infrastructure

• Market, by Region:

• North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

• Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

• Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

• South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

• Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Jordon

Iran

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global roofing membranes market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.



__________________________

