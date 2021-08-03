Global Root Beer Markets, Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Root Beer Market By Type (Alcoholic Root Beer Vs Non-Alcoholic Root Beer), By Form (Carbonated and Non-carbonated), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Liquor Shops, Online Sales, and Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Root Beer Market is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing consumers demand for alcoholic drinks containing less alcohol which is leading to change in their preference from hard drinks to light drinks.

Moreover, availability of a wide variety of flavours is positively influencing the market growth over the coming years. Furthermore, growing preference for healthier lifestyle such as consumption of healthier food and beverages, is anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2026.



Based on the type, the market is segmented into alcoholic root beer and non-alcoholic root beer. Out of which, alcoholic root beer is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period which can be attributed to the increased demand for alcoholic root beer among the population.



Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, liquor shops, online sales, departmental stores and others. Out of which, the supermarket/hypermarket is forecast to dominate in the next 5 years on account of easy availability and good discounts.



In terms of regional analysis, North America is the leading region in the Global Root Beer Market, which is accredited to increasing urbanization, presence of a large youth population and rising disposable income.



The major players operating in the Global Root Beer Market are Craft, A&W Restaurants, Sage Mixology company, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Crazy Uncle, Mill Street Brew Hall, Seagram, Rhineland Brewing Co., Best Damn Brewing Co, Anheuser-Busch InBev and others.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.

Report Scope:



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Root Beer Market, By Type:

Alcoholic Root Beer

Non-Alcoholic Root Beer

Global Root Beer Market, By Form:

Carbonated

Non-carbonated

Global Root Beer Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Liquor Shops

Online Sales

Departmental stores

Others

Global Root Beer Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Root Beer Market.

The Craft Beer Company

A&W Restaurants, Inc.

Sage Mixology Company

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Mill Street Brew Hall

Seagram Company Limited

Rhineland Brewing Co.

Best Damn Brewing Co

Anheuser-Busch InBev

