Global Rosacea Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast to 2027: Total Prevalent Population of Rosacea was Found to be 47,359,758 in 2016

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Rosacea - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rosacea - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Rosacea in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Rosacea from 2016 to 2027 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Rosacea Epidemiology

The Rosacea epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented by Prevalent population, Gender specific prevalence, Diagnosed prevalent population, Sub-type specific diagnosed prevalence and Severity-Specific diagnosed prevalence] scenario of Rosacea in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2016-2027.

According to this research, the total prevalent population of Rosacea was found to be 47,359,758, in the year 2016.

Rosacea Drug Chapters

This segment of the Rosacea report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

At present, the therapeutic market of Rosacea is mainly accounted by the use of Rhofade, Oracea, Mirvaso, Finacea, Soolantra, and Metrogel. Certain off-label therapies such as Brimonidine, Doxycycline, Tetracycline and others are also used for the treatment of Rosacea. Detailed chapters of upcoming therapies such as FMX103 (Foamix Pharmaceuticals), VERED (Sol-Gel), Omiganan (Cutanea Life Sciences) and BPX-04 (BioPharmaX) which are expected to launch during the forecast period have also been covered in the report.

Rosacea Market Outlook

The Rosacea market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to this research, the total market size of Rosacea in 7MM was found to be USD 494.4 million in 2016.

Rosacea Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2027. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Rosacea Report Key Strengths

10 Years Forecast

7MM Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Market Size by Therapies

Drugs Uptake

Rosacea Report Assessment

Pipeline Product Profiles

Key Products and Key Players

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Rosacea: Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Rosacea in 2016

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Rosacea in 2027



3. Disease Background and Overview: Rosacea

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Signs and Symptoms

3.3. Classification of Rosacea

3.4. Stages and GRADE

3.5. Pathophysiology

3.6. Genetic Basis of Rosacea according to Genome-Wide Association Study

3.7. Causes and Risk factors for Rosacea

3.8. Risk Factors

3.9. Diagnosis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings



5. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Rosacea



6. 7MM Total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Rosacea



7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Rosacea Disease



8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices



9. Unmet Needs



10. Marketed Drugs

10.1. Rhofade: Allergan

10.2. Oracea: Galderma Laboratories (Nestle Skin Health)

10.3. Mirvaso: Galderma Laboratories (Nestle Skin Health)

10.4. Finacea: Bayer

10.5. Soolantra: Galderma Laboratories, Inc. (Nestle Skin Health)

10.6. Metrogel: Galderma Laboratories (Nestle Skin Health)



11. Key Cross Competition



12. Emerging Drugs

12.1. FMX103: Foamix Pharmaceuticals

12.2. Epsolay: Sol-Gel

12.3. Omiganan: Cutanea Life Sciences

12.4. BPX-04: BioPharmX, Inc.

12.5. ACU-D1: Accuitis, Inc.

12.6. HY01 (Minocycline): Hovione Scientia Limited

12.7. DFD-04: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

12.8. DFD-29: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

12.9. DMT210: Dermata Therapeutics



13. Rosacea: 7 Major Market Analysis



For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z454hl/global_rosacea?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

