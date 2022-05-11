Global Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market (2022 to 2027) - Rising Demand for Hybrid Rotary Joints in Satellite Communication Applications Presents Opportunities

May 11, 2022, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rotary and RF Rotary Joints Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Single passage rotary joints, Multi passage rotary joints), Media, Industry, RF rotary joints market, Type, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The rotary and RF rotary joints market is expected to grow from USD 698 million in 2022 to USD 846 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.9%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as the heavy investment in automating factories in North America, and Europe regions.
The Multi passage rotary joints is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR of the rotary and RF rotary joints market during the forecast period
A double-passage rotary joint is the most common type of muti-passage rotary joint. A double-passage rotary joint is a fluid system component with two channels, suction and discharge. It receives a moderate-pressure input flow on its suction side, which passes through one or more labyrinth seals before entering the inner channel of the joint, where it mixes with recirculated fluid from within the outer casing to form both internal and external output flows depending on whether additional valves are connected in series. Columbus McKinnon, Kadant, Moflon Technology, Deublin Company, and Moog are some of the biggest manufacturers of multi-passage rotary joints worldwide.
Water media to hold the largest market share in rotary joints during the forecast period
The water media segment held the biggest share in the rotary joints market in 2021. Water is used as a medium in single-passage and multi-passage rotary joints depending upon the complexity of the application. Water is the most used medium among all the hydraulic rotary joints available in the market. Rotary joints that use water as a medium are moderately priced in the market as they are used for a plethora of applications across key industry verticals. Usually, water as media is used in rotary joints that deal with moderately varying temperature situations. Water can be both used as a lubricant and surface coolant for mechanical systems used in various production units. Owing to its dual application, water as a media is the most popularly used in rotary joints. Water rotary joints can transfer water to protect various mechanical equipment from thermal wear and tear as well damage caused due to friction.
Food & beverages industry is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period
The food & beverages industry aims to achieve high quality and coherent production at low cost for profitable operations. Thus, process automation and implementation of machines have driven down the cost and significantly increased production in the food and beverages industry. The machines and parts used for food processing are regulatory compliant for sterile and non-corrosive to the food materials. Rotary joints are used for various machines such as food blending and mixing systems, bottle washing and cleaning systems, and rotary filling & capping systems. Rotary joints functions to transfer steam, water, oil, and other media to the rotating machines.
