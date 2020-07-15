Global Routers Industry

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Routers estimated at US$19.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Service Providers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.5% CAGR to reach US$16.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.6% share of the global Routers market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Routers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Other End-Uses Segment Corners a 10% Share in 2020



In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 304-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



-Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ADTRAN, Inc.

ARRIS Group Inc.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Belkin International Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Buffalo Americas Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

D-Link Systems Inc.

Extreme Networks Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Juniper Networks Inc.

NETGEAR Inc.

Nokia Networks

Siemens AG

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

TP-LINK Technologies Co. Ltd.

Yamaha Corp.

ZTE Corporation

ZyXEL Communications Corp.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

Routers: An Introductory Prelude

Expansion in the World ICT Sector Creates Highly Conducive

Environment for Routers

Developing Regions Demonstrate Fastest Growth

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Impact of Recent Economic Upheavals on the Routers Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Accelerate Market Momentum

Future Prospects Remain Optimistic

Global Competitor Market Shares

Routers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth in IP Traffic Underpins Sales Growth

Key Factors Driving IP Traffic Growth

Sharp Increase in the Number of Internet Subscribers

Faster Broadband Speeds

Unprecedented Growth in High-Bandwidth Applications

Proliferation of Smartphones & Spurt in Mobile Data Usage

Service Providers? Thrust Towards QoE & QoS Underpins Sales Growth

Factors Fuelling Demand for Routers in the Service Provider

Vertical

Sustained Focus on 100GB, Ultra-100GB and Wi-Fi Deployments

Higher Investments on Mobile Hotspots to Counter Mobile

Spectrum Deficit

Deployment of Mobile Backhaul Networks

Enterprise Routers Exhibit Steady Growth

Prime Factors Steering Demand for Enterprise Routers

Globalization & Workforce De-centralization

Expanding Role of Enterprise Mobility

High-End Routers Gain Traction in the Enterprise Sector

Home Networks - Exhibiting Positive Growth

Expanding IoT & Connected Devices Ecosystem Bodes Well for

Future Growth

Transition to IPv6 Strengthens Market Prospects

Issues & Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Routers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Routers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Routers Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Service Providers (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Service Providers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Service Providers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Enterprises (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Enterprises (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Enterprises (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Routers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Routers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Routers Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: Routers Market Share Breakdown in the United States

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Routers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Routers Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 18: Canadian Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Routers

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Japanese Routers Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 21: Routers Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Demand for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 23: Routers Market Review in China in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Routers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Routers Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Routers Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Routers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Routers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Routers Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 29: Routers Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Routers Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 32: French Routers Historic Market Review in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Routers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Routers Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Routers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 36: Routers Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Demand for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Routers Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Routers Market Share Breakdown by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Routers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: United Kingdom Routers Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 42: Routers Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Routers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Routers Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 45: Spanish Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Routers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Routers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 48: Routers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Routers Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 50: Routers Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe Routers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Routers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Routers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Routers Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Routers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 56: Asia-Pacific Routers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Routers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Routers Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Australian Routers Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Routers Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 61: Indian Routers Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Routers Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 63: Indian Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Routers Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: South Korean Routers Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Routers Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Routers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Routers Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Routers Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Routers Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 71: Routers Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Latin American Routers Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Latin American Demand for Routers in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 74: Routers Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: Latin American Routers Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Routers Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 77: Routers Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: Argentinean Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 79: Routers Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 80: Brazilian Routers Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Brazilian Routers Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 82: Routers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Mexican Routers Market in Retrospect in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Routers Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Routers Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Routers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 87: Routers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Routers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 89: Routers Market in the Middle East by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: The Middle East Routers Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: The Middle East Routers Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Routers Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 93: The Middle East Routers Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Routers in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Iranian Routers Market in US$ Million by End-Use:

2012-2019



Table 96: Routers Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Routers Addressable Market Opportunity in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 98: Routers Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Israeli Routers Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Demand for Routers in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Routers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 102: Saudi Arabian Routers Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Routers Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: United Arab Emirates Routers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 105: Routers Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Routers Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Middle East Routers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: Routers Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 109: African Routers Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Routers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 111: Routers Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 163

