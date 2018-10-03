Global Routers, Switchers, and Master Controls Market, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Consolidation and Convergence of Product Offerings Drive Market Growth

This study on the routers, switchers, and master controls market covers software and hardware point solutions as well as comprehensive, large-scale value based applications that support the video production and broadcasting needs of consumers. The global market generated $656.6 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% to $755.8 million by 2023. The market is driven by product upgrades; IP-fication; international, national, regional, college, and online sporting events; demand from non-broadcasting segments such as education and houses of worship; and consolidation and acquisitions by leading market vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05580329



Research Scope

This market insight covers the following:



• Detailed global market trend analyses, including market drivers, market restraints, technology trends, regional analysis, and competitive analysis

• Detailed revenue forecasts for the routers, switchers, and master controls market

• A competitive landscape of major participants and their market share analysis

• A competitive analysis of major participants - Grass Valley, Evertz, Sony, Imagine Communications, Ross Video, and FOR-A



Geographical Segmentation: The global market has been segmented into North America, Latin America (NALA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).



Research Highlights

The base year of the study is 2017, with forecasts till 2023.The research highlights key trends impacting the routers, switchers, and master controls market and outlines future implications.



These trends include transition to IP-based products, growth of education and houses of worship segments, and the escalating demand for remote production in regional and college sports.



Research Benefits

Readers who will benefit from this research include routers, switchers, and master controls vendors, broadcasters, smart TV vendors, device vendors, and any company looking to venture into the market.



Key Issues Addressed

• Is the market growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

• What are the regional trends in the routers, switchers, and master controls market, and what are the implications for the global growth strategies of vendors?

• Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs, or is additional development needed?

• What are the critical success factors? Who is further along the curve in addressing these issues?

• What are the major drivers and restraints in the routers, switchers, and master controls market?

• What do vendors need to know to stay ahead of the curve?

• What are the key trends and how will they impact the routers, switchers, and master controls market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05580329



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

