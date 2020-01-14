Global RTV Silicone Market: Focus on Type (RTV-1 and RTV-2) and Application (Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, and Others) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global RTV Silicone Market Anticipated to Reach $1.72 Billion by 2029



Key Questions Answered in this Report:



• What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the global market demand for RTV silicone during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global RTV silicone market?

• What was the revenue generated by the RTV silicone market by type in 2018, and what are the estimates for the period between 2019 and 2029?

• Which application type is expected to dominate the global RTV silicone market in the coming years (2019-2029)?

• Which are the key players in the global RTV silicone market?

• What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to make a mark in the industry?

• What major opportunities do the RTV silicone manufacturers foresee?

• What is the consumption pattern of the RTV silicone across end users in different regions and countries?

• Which are the major regions and countries that provide growth opportunities for the RTV silicone market?

• Which different types of RTV silicone are currently being used, and what are their applications?

• What is the competitive strength of the leading players in the global RTV silicone market?



Global RTV Silicone Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The RTV silicone industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.13% on the basis of value during the forecast period 2019 - 2029. Asia-Pacific dominated the global RTV silicone market with a share of 41.82% in 2018. Asia-Pacific, including the major countries, such as China, is the most prominent region for the RTV silicone market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to a growing construction and aerospace sector in the country.



The global RTV silicone market has gained widespread importance owing to a gradually developing automotive and construction industry. However, the usage of other sealants such as epoxy and acrylic sealants for various applications may hamper the market growth of the RTV silicones during the forecast period.



Expert Quote



"The increasing demand of RTV silicones in automotive segment due to its insulating, sealing, and bonding properties is boosting the overall growth RTV silicone. Moreover, the increased automotive electronics per vehicle and growth in sales of hybrid and electric vehicles is propagating the demand of RTV silicones".



Scope of the Global RTV Silicone Market



The report on global RTV silicone market research provides detailed market information for segmentation such as by type, applications, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the RTV silicone market outlook in terms of factors driving the market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market.



Market Segmentation



The global RTV silicone market is further segmented by type, application, and region. The construction application dominated the global RTV silicone market in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.The report also analyzes different types of RTV silicone that includes RTV-1 and RTV-2.



In the application segment, the market is segmented into construction, automotive, electrical and electronics, aerospace, and others.



The RTV silicone market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report contains data for each of these regions (by country).



Key Companies in the Global RTV Silicone Market



The key market players in the global RTV silicone market include Elkem ASA, Acrabond Adhesives Private Limited, KCC CORPORATION, American Sealants, Inc., Anabond, Avantor, Inc., CHT Group, H.B. Fuller , Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Novagard Solutions, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Sika AG , The Dow Chemical Company, and Wacker Chemie AG.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest-of-South America



