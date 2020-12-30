Global Rubber Gloves Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rubber Gloves Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rubber gloves market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2021-2026.



The global rubber gloves market by revenue is expected to witness 2.1X times the growth during the forecast period. The market is highly competitive, with a high scope for revenue opportunities and market expansion. The scope for market growth is high with new entrants entering into collaborations and strategic ventures for market expansion activities.



Government agencies are also concerned with public safety and are implementing reforms in healthcare and industrial standards that involve maximizing the use of gloves at workplaces. Ethical norms and corporate procedures further act as drivers for the use of gloves. The momentum for safety gloves is expected to shoot up that can enforce the need for new innovations and developments following the COVID-19 pandemic where the scenario for shortage supply can be more certain owing to the sudden boom.



Global Rubber Gloves Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, end-user, category, form, distribution, geography. Despite losing a share to the nitrile segment, the natural rubber gloves segment accounted for over 40% of the total volume in 2020. North America is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, anticipating an incremental growth of over 37 billion units. The favorable rubber production in APAC countries is likely to sustain the market supply for natural rubber gloves. However, price fluctuations in raw materials and the increase in latex allergies are the major challenges that are expected to favor the use of synthetic ones and other alternatives.



The powder-free segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 83% in 2020, with North America expecting to observe the estimated sale of 218 billion units by 2026. However, in terms of revenue, the APAC region is likely to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Powder-free gloves are priced higher than powdered ones as they undergo an additional chlorination process to remove starch material. Powder-free are also highly preferred in cleanroom technology. They have also a low probability of allergies, thereby enhancing productivity and ensuring the growth of the segment.



Disposable gloves are fundamental in medical and healthcare institutions; however, the toughness and durability of reusable gloves is increasing their application in industrial activities. The impact of COVID-19 has accelerated the production of disposable gloves significantly across the world. The rise of industrial activities, investments, FDI, and government initiatives is expected to support the growth of the reusable material segment during the period 2020-2026. A high concentration of healthcare facilities and cleanroom investments in North America and Europe contributed to the growth. The utilization of disposable gloves for enhanced safety and hygiene is growing in the food service industry.



The medical segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to reach over $24 billion by 2026. With the growing number of surgeries and cosmetic procedures, surgical gloves are expected to generate an incremental sale of over 54 billion units during the forecast period. APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing market in the surgical segment, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 16% in terms of revenue. The rise of medical tourism in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, India, and Singapore has substantially led to the demand for surgical supplies. Furthermore, the aging population, chronic illness, and the expansion of healthcare facilities are other factors that are driving the demand for medical gloves.



Distribution is the most crucial aspect of rubber gloves usage. Their increased application has made them medical to commercial commodities, which are available in traditional stores such as hypermarkets and online stores. Drug stores and pharmacies are also significant modes of distribution. They also serve as a significant sales medium alongside B2B collaborations for clinics, hospitals, and nursing homes. Therefore, attaining relationships with pharmacy chains in Tier I and Tier II cities, where the footfall is high, can lead to subsequent market penetration.



INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



North America is the major consumer of rubber gloves, with the US dominating and leading the market. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 further made the country to realize the potential to stock up medical supplies to tackle similar situations in the coming years.



The region has some of the most rigorous safety practices that drive demand from several industries and sectors. With the favorable scenario for the rise of domestic vendors and profitable relationships with vendors in Malaysia and Europe, the surge in demand could enforce the region to sustain as the market leader during the forecast period.



As the market is poised for growth and opportunities, the number of players operating in the market could surge, which could also witness the rise of domestic players with mergers and acquisitions through international brands. Further, innovations in synthetic rubber categories such as neoprene, polyisoprene, and TPE could stand out from the competition as the North American market is always open to new product launches.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the rubber gloves market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the rubber gloves market share?

3. What is the growth of the Asia Pacific rubber gloves market share during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the rubber gloves market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Covid-19 Impact



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Onset Of Pandemic Diseases

8.2 Preference For Nitrile Gloves

8.3 Growth In Cleanroom Technology



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Concern Toward Personal Hygiene

9.2 Growing Medical And Surgical Applications

9.3 Rise In Medical Tourism

9.4 Rising Applications Of Reusable Gloves



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Harmful Side Effects Of Latex

10.2 Rise In Environmental Impacts

10.3 Stringent Manufacturing Regulations



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Natural



13 Synthetic

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

13.3 Nitrile

13.4 Neoprene

13.5 PVC

13.6 Butyl

13.7 Others



14 Form

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Powdered

14.5 Powder-Free



15 Category

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Disposable

15.5 Reusable



16 End-User

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

16.3 Market Overview



17 Medical

17.1 Surgical

17.2 Examination



18 Non-Medical

18.1 Food

18.2 Chemical



19 Industrial

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Pharmaceuticals

19.3 Manufacturing & Construction

19.4 Automotive

19.5 Oil & Gas

19.6 Commercial And Others



20 Distribution

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

20.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

20.3 Market Overview

20.4 Physical

20.5 Online



21 Geography

21.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

21.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

21.3 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Rubberex

Ansell

Other Prominent Vendors

Kimberly-Clark

Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Unigloves (UK) Limited.

AMMEX

Supermax Corporation Berhad

The Glove Company

Cardinal Health

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Dynarex Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

SAS Safety Corp

Showa

Venom Steel

Adenna LLC

Winmed Sdn Bhd

MedPride

Infitec Inc.

Superior Gloves

Reflexx S.p.A Unipersonale

Protective Industrial Products Inc.

T. Arista Latindo

Guardian Manufacturing

Mapa Professional

Granberg AS

Renco Corporation

