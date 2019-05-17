Global Saccharin (Sodium, Insoluble, Calcium) Market to 2024

DUBLIN, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Saccharin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global saccharin market reached a value of US$ 260 Million in 2018.

Owing to its numerous advantages, saccharin is extensively used in the food and beverage industry in diet carbonated drinks and other low-calorie products. It is also finds applications in foods and pharmaceuticals where the presence of sugar can lead to spoilage.

The rising health consciousness among the consumers regarding the negative effects of sugar consumption has led to an increase in the demand for artificial sweeteners. Since saccharin is cheaper as compared to most other sweeteners, it is used extensively in its end-use sectors. The use of saccharin is also important for people who require a diet with restriction on caloric or carbohydrate intake, such as diabetics. Majority of the health practitioners also favour the use of non-caloric sweeteners like saccharin in weight reduction. Owing to these factors, the market is further expected to reach a value of US$ 365 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2024.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of applications, covering food and beverage industry, table top sweeteners, personal care and pharmaceuticals. Amongst these, food and beverage applications dominate the market. The market has further been segmented on the basis of type and finds that sodium saccharin accounts for the majority of the sales. It is followed by insoluble saccharin and calcium saccharin. On the basis of region, the report finds that China represents the largest market for saccharin worldwide. It is followed by the United States, Europe and Others.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global saccharin market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global saccharin industry?

What are the key application segments in the global saccharin industry?

What are the major product types in the global saccharin industry?

What are the price trends of saccharin?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global saccharin industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global saccharin industry?

What is the structure of the global saccharin industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global saccharin industry?

What are the profit margins in the global saccharin industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

How is saccharin manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for saccharin?

What are the transportation requirements for saccharin?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a saccharin manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Saccharin Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Price Analysis

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Success and Key Risk Factors



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Sodium Saccharin

6.2 Insoluble Saccharin

6.3 Calcium Saccharin



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Food and Beverages

7.2 Table Top Sweeteners

7.3 Personal Care Products

7.4 Pharmaceuticals

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 China

8.2 India

8.3 United States

8.4 Europe

8.5 Others



9 Saccharin Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land, Location and Site Development

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

10.5 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.7 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Capacities of Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Kaifeng Xinghua Fine Chemical Ltd.

13.3.2 Shanghai Merry Yang Enterprise Co. Ltd.

13.3.3 Tianjin North Food Co. Ltd.

13.3.4 Hangzhou Focus Corporation

13.3.5 Blue Circle Organics Pvt. Ltd.

13.3.6 Vishnu Chemicals Limited



