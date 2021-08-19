Global Sack Kraft Paper Market Expected to Reach US$ 41,756.62 Million by 2027, With a CAGR Of 4.2% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Sack Kraft Paper Market By Pulp Sources (Pure, Recycled), Packaging Types (Valve Sacks, Open Mouth Sacks, Other Packaging Types), Grades (Standard, Semi-Extensible, Fully-Extensible), Products (Natural [Brown], Bleached [White]), End-Users (Cement & Building Materials, Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Food & Beverage, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027," the market was valued at US$ 31,342.26 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a moderate growth rate of 4.2% by the year 2027. The increasing demand for sack kraft paper due to the associated benefits is boosting its production across the globe. Moreover, increasing research activities for replacing raw material-softwood is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Sack Kraft Paper Market

On the basis of Packaging Types, the sack kraft paper market is segmented into valve sacks, open mouth sacks, and other packaging types. In terms of value, the valve sacks segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, as it is easy to fill dry commodities such as cement and the cubical structure, which makes it easy for palletizing.

In terms of Grade, the sack kraft paper market is segregated into standard, semi-extensible, and fully-extensible. In terms of value, the fully extensible segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, owing to its high tensile strength.

On the basis of Products, the sack kraft paper market is classified as natural (brown) and bleached (white). The natural (brown) segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.6%, in terms of value, during the forecast period, due to its high usage in packaging of on-the-go food articles.

On the basis of End-users, the sack kraft paper market is classified as cement & building materials, chemicals, agrochemicals, animal feed & pet food, food & beverage, and others. The cement and building materials segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.0%, in terms of value, during the forecast period, due to the use of sack kraft papers as shipping sacks for construction materials such as gypsum and cement.

Based on Regions, the global sack kraft paper market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the market, owing to emergence of key players in the region. It constituted 31.0% share of the market in 2019. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Growing government initiatives for eco-friendly packaging of products is expected to propel the market in this region.

The market in Latin America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to the penetration of players in the region. Increase in the number of small businesses in Latin America and growth of the paper industry are encouraging key players to increase their marketing campaigns in the region.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

The players including WestRock Company, Mondi plc, BillerudKorsnas AB, Smurfit Kappa, and Stora Enso hold significant share of global sack kraft paper market in year 2019.

Asia Pacific is a promising region for the market. The market in this region is expected to grow in the coming years owing to the rising awareness of replacing plastic bags with sack kraft paper bags and sacks and emergence of domestic players.

is a promising region for the market. The market in this region is expected to grow in the coming years owing to the rising awareness of replacing plastic bags with sack kraft paper bags and sacks and emergence of domestic players. In terms of value, the cement and building materials industry segment accounted for substantial share of the market in 2019 and is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value, the natural (brown) segment held significant share of the market in 2019, as it is significantly used in packaging of readymade food articles such as wraps and rolls.

Read 288 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Sack Kraft Paper Market By Pulp Sources (Pure, Recycled), Packaging Types (Valve Sacks, Open Mouth Sacks, Other Packaging Types), Grades (Standard, Semi-Extensible, Fully-Extensible), Products (Natural [Brown], Bleached [White]), End-Users (Cement & Building Materials, Chemicals, Agrochemicals, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Food & Beverage, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

