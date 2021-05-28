Global Safe City Technologies & Market Report 2021: Upgrading of Outdated Safe City Elements / The Biden Effect / Natural Disasters / Terrorism & Crime / Multi-technology Systems / Soft Elements
May 28, 2021, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safe City Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This "Safe City Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026" report is a resource for executives with interests in the industry. It has been explicitly customized for industry and urban decision-makers to identify business opportunities, developing technologies, market trends and risks, as well as to benchmark business plans.
The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market
Major shifts in technologies are fueling the digital transformations of urban security, changing our businesses and lives. New advancements in Artificial Intelligence, 5-G connectivity, Face Recognition, Video Analytics, Big Data, Emergency Traffic Management, PSIM, PSAP, NG911 and GIS Based Emergency Notification offer great opportunities to those who best understand how to capitalize on change.
Crime, traffic control, terror and natural disasters have long been recognized as major challenges to sustainable cities and have a significant impact on quality of life and economic development. To handle their huge responsibilities, law enforcement, public safety and municipal bodies consider a more comprehensive approach that includes new synergies between early warnings and real-time circumstances, providing a complete cycle for intelligence, evidence, response and investigations.
The Chinese and the U.S. markets will continue to dominate the global one, holding together over 32% of market during the forecast period.
According to the report, the 2021-2026 Safe City market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:
- Demand for multi-technology Safe City systems.
- Urban terror and crime mitigation.
- Natural disasters
- Increasing value-added Safe City systems generated by 'soft' elements (software, data management, processing algorithms).
- Upgrading of outdated Safe City elements.
- The "Biden Effect".
- China and India internal security policy.
Why Buy this Safe City Technologies & & Market - 2021-2026 Report?
A. Questions answered in this report include:
- What will the Safe City market size be in 2022-2026?
- What are the main Safe City technology trends?
- Where and what are the Safe City market opportunities?
- What are the Safe City market drivers and inhibitors?
- Who are the key Safe City vendors?
- What are the challenges to the Safe City market penetration?
B. The Global Safe City Market size data is analyzed via independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" - each dollar spent in the global Safe City market is analyzed and crosschecked via 4 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 11 Technologies:
- Command & Control Systems
- Video Surveillance, Analytics & Storage
- Cyber Security
- Emergency Traffic Management
- Location Based Emergency Notification
- Physical Identity & Access Management (PIAM)
- Physical Security Info. Management (PSIM)
- Public Safety Communications
- Standoff Tracking & Biometrics
- Big Data & AI
- Other Technologies and Services
By 20 National Markets:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- GCC (Exlcluding SA)
- Rest of MEA
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
By 5 Regional Market Reports Summaries
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Asia Pacific
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors, including:
- Market drivers & inhibitors
- Business opportunities
- SWOT analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Business environment
- The 2019-2026 market
D. The Safe City Market report includes the following 9 appendices:
- Appendix A: Market Background for 24 Countries
- Appendix B: Post Coronavirus Pandemic Global Security Concerns
- Appendix C: Global Risks 2020: A Regional Perceptive
- Appendix D: Global Geopolitical Scenario: 2026 Outlook
- Appendix E: Global Terror Threats
- Appendix F: The Safe City Industry
- Appendix G: Safe City Industry Supply-Side & Demand-Side Analysis
- Appendix H: Security & Safety Product Standards
- Appendix I: Abbreviations
E. The Report presents 33 leading companies operating in the market:
- 3VR
- 3xLOGIC
- ABB
- Accenture
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
- AT&T Inc.
- BAE Systems
- Bosch Security Systems
- CEIA
- CelPlan
- China Security & Surveillance Inc.
- Cisco Systems
- Ericsson
- ESRI
- Flir Systems
- Hitachi
- Honeywell
- Huawei
- IBM
- MilliVision
- NEC Corporation
- NICE Systems
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Raytheon
- Red X Defense
- Sony Corp
- Thales Group
- Thermo Electron Corporation
- Unisys
- Verint
- Westminister
- Zhejiang Dahua Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgbd52
