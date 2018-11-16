Global Safes and Vaults Strategic Business Report 2018 - Non-Banking Safes to Witness Higher Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Safes and Vaults by the following Product Segments

Safes

Vaults

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Safes and Vaults: Safeguarding and Securing Assets for a Safer Future

Rising Asset Safety Concerns & an Increasingly Security-Conscious Society: Foundation for Market Growth

Important Factors Driving Widespread Adoption over the Years

Consumer Perception of Crime

Regulatory Mandates

Product Innovations & Introductions

Global Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Power Current and Future Market Growth

Rise of Agency Banking Channel Propels Demand for Small and Mid-Sized Safes and Vaults

Stable Growth Fundamentals Present Optimistic Market Outlook



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Non-Banking Safes to Witness Higher Growth

Government Regulations Drive Innovations in Data Vaults

Surging Demand for Biometric Safes and Vaults Drives Healthy Market Growth

Market Drivers

Market Inhibitors

Myriad Benefits of Biometric Safes over Traditional Safes Lead to Widespread Market Adoption

Limitations of Traditional Lock Systems

Benefits of Fingerprint Recognition

Legal Considerations

Growing Popularity of Smart Safes in Retail Outlets Benefits Market Expansion

Key Benefits Offered by Smart Safes to Retailers

Increasing ATM Deployments Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Cash Safes

Multi-Purpose ATMs Spur Demand for Depository Safes

Dial Locks Versus Electronics Locks: Where Does the Future Lie?

Merits v/s Demerits: An Analysis with Respect to Key Performance Metrics

Convergence with Advanced Communication Technologies Set to Become a Norm

Sophisticated Gun Safes and Vaults for Home Defense

Vault Management Systems

Automatic Safe Dialer

Portable Teller Units

Controlled Environment Vault (CEV)

Specialized Vaults with Computerized Locks

Urgent Need to Manage Firearms Possession Boosts Demand for Gun Safes

Government Compliance Regulations Power Growth for Gun Safes and Vaults

Key Considerations while Selecting Gun Safe Models

Gun Safes Manufacturers Innovate to Stay Ahead of the Game

Steel

More Stylish Designs

Improved Locking Systems

Alarms and Additional Features

Faster Access

Multifunctional Use

Discrete Concealment

Mounting Digital Media Penetration Augurs Well for Data Media Safes

Safes and Vaults Emerge as Key Customer Service Strategy in Hospitality Industry

Portable Safes Emerge as a Potent Instrument of Security for Frequent Travelers

Government, Military & Security Services: Dominant Users of Safes and Vaults

Wall & Floor Safes Continue to Remain a Popular Option

Sales of Home Safes Gain Momentum

Modular Safes Offer Easy Portability and Installation

Fireproof Safes Provide Efficient Protection from Intense Heat

Custom Safes: A Suitable Option for Addressing Diverse Needs

Housing Construction & Renovation: An Important Growth Driver

Safes and Vaults Standards: Essential for High-end Security Models



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Safes and Vaults Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Internet Protocol (IP) Enabled Safes: The Next Big Thing in Safe Technology

Next-Generation Gun Safes and Vaults for Vehicles

Advanced Storage Options from Tuffy Security Products

TrunkVault and TruckTuff Dog Kennel by TruckVault

Smart Vaults: The Future of Bank Vaults

Sensor Integration Remains Key to Ensuring Security

Portable Safe for Diamonds and Jewelry

Unbreakable Piggy Bank

Select Innovative and Advanced Gun Safes and Vaults

1420M Bundle by Tactical Walls

Beast Safe by Browning

Biometric Pistol Vault by Bulldog

Biometric Wall Safe by Barska

Digital Personal Vault by Bulldog Cases

Hawk Secure-it

Knight TAC-75 by Pendleton

Magnum RFID/LED Quick Vault by Bulldog Cases

PV1000 by Browning

Quick Access Rifle Safe by Barska

Quick Vent and QuickShelf Safes by QuickSafes

RAPiD Safe and RAPiD Safe 2600 by Hornady

Revolution Safe Stronghold XL Tactical Edition

Slide Away Safe by V-Line

SpeedVault by GunVault

Super-Size Biometric Safe by Stack-On

The GunBox



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Safes and Vaults Marketplace: Highly Fragmented

Gunnebo Security Group: The Leading Safes and Vaults Company Worldwide

Vault Doors - Brown Safe and Pentagon Vaults Lead the Market

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success

Downward Pressure on Selling Prices

Buyers of Vault and Safe Installation Services Enjoy Several Advantages over Suppliers

Major Manufacturers of Bank Safes and Vaults: Snapshot Profiles



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Recent Industry Activity

NationalLink and Intimus in Enter into Partnership to Introduce Smart Safes in North America

ARA Security Takes Over Australasian Vaulting Industries

Royal England Launches Vault in Hong Kong

Digipulse Introduces Decentralized Digital Asset Vault

Bitcoin Suisse Launches Swiss Crypto Vault

Solo Technology Introduces iKeyp Smart Safe Product Line

Gunnebo Group and NCR Expand Cooperation for ATM Safes

Cannon Safe and MidOcean Partners Acquire Stack-On Products

SentrySafe Introduces Upgraded Pistol Safes

Browning Launches New Pistol Vaults in ProSteel Safe Line

Graham Partners Divest Tidel Engineering



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



