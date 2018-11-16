Global Safes and Vaults Strategic Business Report 2018 - Non-Banking Safes to Witness Higher Growth
07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Safes and Vaults - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Safes and Vaults by the following Product Segments
- Safes
- Vaults
The report profiles 137 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Access Security Products Ltd. (Canada)
- Acme Safe Company (USA)
- Allied Fire & Security (USA)
- Amsec (USA)
- Gardall Safe Corporation (USA)
- Alpha Safe & Vault, Inc. (USA)
- ASSA ABLOY Hospitality (USA)
- BJARSTAL sarl (France)
- Bode-Panzer GmbH (Germany)
- Bordogna S.r.l (Italy)
- Brown Safe Manufacturing, Inc. (USA)
- Cannon Safe, Inc. (USA)
- Citysafe (USA)
- Diebold Nixdorf (USA)
- dormakaba Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Firelock Fireproof Modular Vaults (USA)
- FireKing Security Group (USA)
- Format Tresorbau GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Fort Knox Inc. (USA)
- GARDEX Inc. (Canada)
- Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co., Ltd. (India)
- Gunnebo AB (Sweden)
- Chubb Safes Ltd. (UK)
- Hamilton Safe (USA)
- Fichet-Bauche SA (France)
- Hall's Safe Company (USA)
- Hayman Safe Company, Inc. (USA)
- Juwel Srl (Italy)
- KASO Oy (Finland)
- Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc. (USA)
- Onity (USA)
- Phoenix Safe Company Limited (UK)
- Sentry Group, Inc. (USA)
- Stark Safes Srl (Italy)
- Technomax Srl (Italy)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Safes and Vaults: Safeguarding and Securing Assets for a Safer Future
Rising Asset Safety Concerns & an Increasingly Security-Conscious Society: Foundation for Market Growth
Important Factors Driving Widespread Adoption over the Years
Consumer Perception of Crime
Regulatory Mandates
Product Innovations & Introductions
Global Market Outlook
Developing Countries Continue to Power Current and Future Market Growth
Rise of Agency Banking Channel Propels Demand for Small and Mid-Sized Safes and Vaults
Stable Growth Fundamentals Present Optimistic Market Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Non-Banking Safes to Witness Higher Growth
Government Regulations Drive Innovations in Data Vaults
Surging Demand for Biometric Safes and Vaults Drives Healthy Market Growth
Market Drivers
Market Inhibitors
Myriad Benefits of Biometric Safes over Traditional Safes Lead to Widespread Market Adoption
Limitations of Traditional Lock Systems
Benefits of Fingerprint Recognition
Legal Considerations
Growing Popularity of Smart Safes in Retail Outlets Benefits Market Expansion
Key Benefits Offered by Smart Safes to Retailers
Increasing ATM Deployments Drive Strong Growth in Demand for Cash Safes
Multi-Purpose ATMs Spur Demand for Depository Safes
Dial Locks Versus Electronics Locks: Where Does the Future Lie?
Merits v/s Demerits: An Analysis with Respect to Key Performance Metrics
Convergence with Advanced Communication Technologies Set to Become a Norm
Sophisticated Gun Safes and Vaults for Home Defense
Vault Management Systems
Automatic Safe Dialer
Portable Teller Units
Controlled Environment Vault (CEV)
Specialized Vaults with Computerized Locks
Urgent Need to Manage Firearms Possession Boosts Demand for Gun Safes
Government Compliance Regulations Power Growth for Gun Safes and Vaults
Key Considerations while Selecting Gun Safe Models
Gun Safes Manufacturers Innovate to Stay Ahead of the Game
Steel
More Stylish Designs
Improved Locking Systems
Alarms and Additional Features
Faster Access
Multifunctional Use
Discrete Concealment
Mounting Digital Media Penetration Augurs Well for Data Media Safes
Safes and Vaults Emerge as Key Customer Service Strategy in Hospitality Industry
Portable Safes Emerge as a Potent Instrument of Security for Frequent Travelers
Government, Military & Security Services: Dominant Users of Safes and Vaults
Wall & Floor Safes Continue to Remain a Popular Option
Sales of Home Safes Gain Momentum
Modular Safes Offer Easy Portability and Installation
Fireproof Safes Provide Efficient Protection from Intense Heat
Custom Safes: A Suitable Option for Addressing Diverse Needs
Housing Construction & Renovation: An Important Growth Driver
Safes and Vaults Standards: Essential for High-end Security Models
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Safes and Vaults Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Internet Protocol (IP) Enabled Safes: The Next Big Thing in Safe Technology
Next-Generation Gun Safes and Vaults for Vehicles
Advanced Storage Options from Tuffy Security Products
TrunkVault and TruckTuff Dog Kennel by TruckVault
Smart Vaults: The Future of Bank Vaults
Sensor Integration Remains Key to Ensuring Security
Portable Safe for Diamonds and Jewelry
Unbreakable Piggy Bank
Select Innovative and Advanced Gun Safes and Vaults
1420M Bundle by Tactical Walls
Beast Safe by Browning
Biometric Pistol Vault by Bulldog
Biometric Wall Safe by Barska
Digital Personal Vault by Bulldog Cases
Hawk Secure-it
Knight TAC-75 by Pendleton
Magnum RFID/LED Quick Vault by Bulldog Cases
PV1000 by Browning
Quick Access Rifle Safe by Barska
Quick Vent and QuickShelf Safes by QuickSafes
RAPiD Safe and RAPiD Safe 2600 by Hornady
Revolution Safe Stronghold XL Tactical Edition
Slide Away Safe by V-Line
SpeedVault by GunVault
Super-Size Biometric Safe by Stack-On
The GunBox
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Safes and Vaults Marketplace: Highly Fragmented
Gunnebo Security Group: The Leading Safes and Vaults Company Worldwide
Vault Doors - Brown Safe and Pentagon Vaults Lead the Market
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Widespread Consumer Awareness: A Crucible for Success
Downward Pressure on Selling Prices
Buyers of Vault and Safe Installation Services Enjoy Several Advantages over Suppliers
Major Manufacturers of Bank Safes and Vaults: Snapshot Profiles
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Recent Industry Activity
NationalLink and Intimus in Enter into Partnership to Introduce Smart Safes in North America
ARA Security Takes Over Australasian Vaulting Industries
Royal England Launches Vault in Hong Kong
Digipulse Introduces Decentralized Digital Asset Vault
Bitcoin Suisse Launches Swiss Crypto Vault
Solo Technology Introduces iKeyp Smart Safe Product Line
Gunnebo Group and NCR Expand Cooperation for ATM Safes
Cannon Safe and MidOcean Partners Acquire Stack-On Products
SentrySafe Introduces Upgraded Pistol Safes
Browning Launches New Pistol Vaults in ProSteel Safe Line
Graham Partners Divest Tidel Engineering
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 137 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 147)
- The United States (42)
- Canada (5)
- Europe (79)
- France (3)
- Germany (10)
- The United Kingdom (18)
- Italy (17)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (29)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
- Middle East (2)
- Africa (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t2h7qq/global_safes_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article