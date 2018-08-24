Global Safety Apparel Market 2018-2022 - Market Opportunities and Threats Faced by the Key Vendors
The "Global Safety Apparel Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Safety Apparel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the increase in the number of female workers in the mining industry. The rise in the number of female employees in the mining industry has resulted in an upscaling demand for safety apparel designed for women.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the high emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel. Manufacturers are investing extensively in R&D to increase the adoption rate and effectiveness of workplace safety clothing.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the exchange rate risk. Potential fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates could negatively impact the operational outcomes and margins of safety apparel manufacturers.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the Key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Key vendors?
Key vendors
- 3M
- Ansell
- DowDuPont
- Honeywell International
- Lakeland
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Chemical-defending safety apparel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Flame retardant safety apparel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Mechanical safety apparel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- High-visibility safety apparel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
- Key leading countries
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in the number of female workers in mining industry
- Implementation of smart and wearable technology
- M&As leading to a wider market reach
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
