NEW YORK, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Safety Apparel







Safety apparel, commonly known as protective clothing, is worn to minimize exposure to workplace hazards that can cause serious injuries and illnesses, which may result from contact with chemical, radiological, physical, electrical, and mechanical hazards.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Safety Apparel Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the safety apparel market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of safety apparel across the globe.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• EMEA



• APAC







Technavio's report, global safety apparel market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• 3M



• Ansell



• DowDuPont



• Honeywell International



• Lakeland







Market driver



• High emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel



Market challenge



• Exchange rate risk



Market trend



• Increase in the number of female workers in the mining industry



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







