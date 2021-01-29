Global Safety Laser Scanner Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2025 Featuring Key Players - SICK, Leuze, Omron, Keyence, & Rockwell Automation

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Laser Scanner: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Safety laser scanners are presence sensing devices. They can also be considered as active optoelectronic protective devices responsive to diffuse reflection (AOPDDR). They are used to monitor stationary and mobile applications and are frequently used in robotic work cells or on autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and automated guided carts (AGCs).



Safety laser scanners are considered one of the most effective presence sensing technologies because they cover a broader area than other solutions. The safety monitoring area generally consists of a wide warning zone and a narrow protection zone.The user-friendly scanners include easy-to-set-up software that allows the device to monitor areas as per the specific application along with real-time measurement data. The software includes a user-friendly interface and simple editing tools to configure zones.

There is a wide range of safety laser scanners available with features that can be customized for requirements and applications, including, indoor, outdoor, AGVs, area protection, performance level, protective field range, scanning angle, number of fields, communication interface, incremental encoder inputs, and measured data output. The selection of a safety laser scanner is based on factors such as the application, area to be protected, the number of laser scanners needed, and working environment, and when properly deploy, the scanner would help prevent workplace fatalities and prevent collisions.

The global market for safety laser scanners is segmented based on product features, product type, end-user, and region. In terms of product features, the market is categorized into scanning angle, response time, protective field range, number of fields, and usage. The market by product type is segmented into stationary and mobile safety laser scanners. The market for safety laser scanners by end-user is segmented into automotive, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, electronics and semiconductors, industrial, and e-commerce. Automotive currently accounts for the dominant share of the market, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Leading players in this market, such as Leuze Electronics GmbH, Omron Corp., Rockwell Automation, SICK AG, Turck Banner, Hokuyo Automatic Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., and Keyence Corp. are investing in safety technologies used in manufacturing facilities to help improve operations and serve their customers. For instance, IDEC offers SE2L, a safety laser scanner to safeguard personnel and machinery in hazardous areas by using reflected laser beams to identify if a human or object is present.

The report covers the market for safety laser scanners with regard to their applications across different regions. It also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for safety laser scanners in 2020 and projects the expected market size through 2025.

The Report Includes:

Analysis of current and future market dynamics and identification of key drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Information on SE2L launched by IDEC, which is used to safeguard personnel and machinery in hazardous areas by using reflected laser beams

Details about safety standards that need to be adhered to by the manufacturers and description of ANSI/NFPA/RIA/ASME safety standards and OSHA machine safety standards

Discussion on the impact of coronavirus on the global economy and information on government expenditures on COVID-19

Profile description of major market players including, Datalogic, Hokuyo, Omron, Rockwell Automation, SICK AG, and Turck Banner

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Area Protection

Access Prevention

AGCs/AGVs

Market Drivers

Addressing the Growing Number of Workplace Fatalities by Deploying Automation

Broad Selection of Safety Laser Scanners

Market Challenges

Suboptimal Selection of Safety Laser Scanners

Market Opportunities

Evolving Standards for the Safety Measures Regarding the Use of Machinery

E-Commerce as a Potential Opportunity for the Growth and Adoption of Mobile Vehicles (e.g., AGVs)

Machine Safety Standards

ANSI

ANSI/NFPA/RIA/ASME Safety Standards

OSHA Machine Safety Standards

European Standards Related to Machinery Safety

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Mobile Safety Laser Scanners

Stationary Safety Laser Scanners

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry

Automotive

Use Case: BMW and SICK AG Collaboration

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics and Semiconductors

Industrial

E-commerce

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Feature

Scanning Angle

180

180 to 270

More Than 270

Protective Field Range

1 to 3 m

More than 3 m

Number of Fields

Less than 12

12 to 48

More than 48

Response Time

10 ms to 60 ms

More than 60 ms

Usage

Stationary Safeguarding of Danger Zones

Intrusion from Behind

Access Guarding

AGVs and Pallet Systems

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Overview of Players in the Market

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Niche Players

Market Ranking Analysis

Top-Ranked Companies

SICK AG

Leuze Corp.

Omron Corp.

Keyence Corp.

Rockwell Automation

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Manufacturers

Hokuyo Automatic Co. Ltd.

Keyence Corp.

Leuze Electronic Gmbh

Omron Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sick Ag

Resellers

Arcus Automation Pvt. Ltd.

Datalogic Spa

Idec Corp.

Pepperl+Fuchs Ag

Pilz Gmbh & Co. Kg

Reer S.P.A

Turck Banner Ltd.

