Global Safety Light Curtain Market to 2027 - Rise in Industrial Revolution 4.0 / Radical Growth of the Packaging Industry / Government Mandates for Safety Regulations
Aug 27, 2019, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Safety Light Curtain Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Safety Light Curtain Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027
Some of the prominent trends that the market is rise in industrial revolution 4.0, radical growth of the packaging industry and government mandates for safety regulations.
- Based on safety level, the market is categorized into type 2 and type 4.
- Depending on component, the market is segregated into light emitting diodes (LEDs), photoelectric cells, control units, display units and other components. Furthermore, other components segment is sub segmented into enclosures and mirrors.
- Based on resolution, the market is divided into 9mm-24mm, 25-90mm and more than 90mm.
- Depending on type, the market is segregated into optical safety light curtain, ultrasonic safety light curtain and vibrating tuning safety light curtain. Furthermore, optical safety light curtain segment is sub segmented into red, infrared and laser.
- Based on application, the market is divided into packaging, material handling, robotics, assembly and other applications. Moreover, other applications segment is sub segmented into presses, positioning and metal working applications.
- By end user, the market is classified into automotive, food & beverages, semiconductors & electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecom, packaging and labeling and other end users. Furthermore, the other end users segment is sub segmented into wood, chemicals, financial institutions and art.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rise in industrial revolution 4.0
3.1.2 Radical growth of the packaging industry
3.1.3 Government mandates for safety regulations
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Safety Level
4.1 Type 2
4.2 Type 4
5 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Component
5.1 Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)
5.2 Photoelectric Cells
5.3 Control Units
5.4 Display Units
5.5 Other Components
5.5.1 Enclosures
5.5.2 Mirrors
6 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Resolution
6.1 9mm-24mm
6.2 25-90mm
6.3 More Than 90mm
7 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Type
7.1 Optical Safety Light Curtain
7.1.1 Red
7.1.2 Infrared
7.1.3 Laser
7.2 Ultrasonic Safety Light Curtain
7.3 Vibrating Tuning Safety Light Curtain
8 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Application
8.1 Packaging
8.2 Material Handling
8.3 Robotics
8.4 Assembly
8.5 Other Applications
8.5.1 Presses
8.5.2 Positioning
8.5.3 Metal Working Applications
9 Safety Light Curtain Market, By End Use
9.1 Automotive
9.2 Food & Beverages
9.3 Semiconductors & Electronics
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 Manufacturing
9.6 IT & Telecom
9.7 Packaging and Labelling
9.8 Other End Users
9.8.1 Wood
9.8.2 Chemicals
9.8.3 Financial Institutions
9.8.4 Art
10 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.1.1 US
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.3 Mexico
10.2 Europe
10.2.1 Germany
10.2.2 U.K
10.2.3 Italy
10.2.4 France
10.2.5 Spain
10.2.6 Rest of Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.3.1 China
10.3.2 Japan
10.3.3 India
10.3.4 Australia
10.3.5 New Zealand
10.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia
10.4.2 UAE
10.4.3 Rest of Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Rest of Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10.6.1 South Africa
10.6.2 Others
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Banner Engineering
12.2 Datalogic
12.3 Keyence
12.4 Leuze Electronic
12.5 Omron
12.6 Panasonic
12.7 Pepperl + Fuchs
12.8 Pilz
12.9 Rockwell
12.10 Schneider
12.11 Sick
