Global Safety Mirrors Market Report 2022: Search & Inspection Mirrors Central to New Era of Security & Safety Operations

DUBLIN, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Mirrors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Safety Mirrors estimated at US$61.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Convex Safety Mirrors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$53.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Flat Safety Mirrors segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.8% share of the global Safety Mirrors market.

The Safety Mirrors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.41% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.7 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.7 Million by the year 2027.



In the global Dome Safety Mirrors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured) -

Ashtree Vision & Safety

Bennett Mirror Technologies Ltd (BMT) - Duravision

Clarke's Safety Mirrors

Fred Silver & Co

& Co Safe Fleet

Se-Kure Domes & Mirrors

Smartech Safety Solutions Pvt.

Walker Glass Company

What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

Russia Ukraine Conflict, China Lockdowns Again Threaten to Disrupt Global Supply Chains

Russia-Ukraine Conflict Creates New Challenges

Safety Mirrors Market Faces COVID-19-Induced Disruptions

Impact of Supply Chain Glitches on Growth & Bottom Lines

Funding Shortage Due to COVID-19 Thwarts Efforts to Expedite Road Construction Projects

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 41 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Safety Mirrors: A Prelude

Convex Mirrors Dominate the Market

Dome Mirrors: The Fastest Growing Segment

Insight into Materials Used in Safety Mirrors

Materials Used in Safety Mirror Lenses and Their Attributes

Materials Used in Safety Mirror Backings and Their Attributes

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Road Accidents and Need for Proper Road Safety Measures Drive Demand for Safety Mirrors

World Observes a Dip in Road Traffic Collisions amid COVID-19

While Extreme Weather Conditions Propel Demand for Weatherproof Safety Mirrors, Market Gains Strength from Innovative Product Launches

Advanced Frost-Free Mirrors Set to Maintain Presence Going Forward for Traffic Safety

Flat Versus Convex Safety Mirrors: Applications, Upsides & Downsides

Growing Focus on Preventing Accidents in Parking Lots Drive Installation of Safety Mirrors

Retail Security Mirrors Grab Attention to Combat Shoplifting Menace

Ceiling Dome Mirrors: A Commonly Used Safety Measure

Convex Security Mirrors Emerge as a Vital Part of Surveillance Continuum in Hospitals

of Surveillance Continuum in Hospitals With Cycling Growing in Popularity Need for Safety Mirrors at Traffic Junctions Gains Traction

Growing Emphasis on Worker Safety in Factory Environments Bodes Well for Safety Mirrors

Collision Risk at Warehouses Boost Installation of Safety Mirrors

Search & Inspection Mirrors Central to New Era of Security & Safety Operations

Blind Spot Mirrors: Vigilant Eyes for Blind Spots to Improve Driver Safety

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jchhwp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets