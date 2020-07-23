NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the growth opportunities for safety, security, and rescue robots for different applications and regions?

• What is the expected revenue to be generated by different types of safety, security, and rescue robots during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

• What is the expected revenue to be generated by different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW) during the forecast period, 2020-2025?

• Which key companies are currently operating in the safety, security, and rescue robotics market?

• Which global factors are expected to impact the safety, security, and rescue robotics market in the next five years?

• What are the key developments made by the safety, security, and rescue robotics market players?

• How is COVID-19 expected to impact the safety, security, and rescue robotics market?



Global Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market Forecast, 2020-2025



The Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.95% in terms of value during the forecast period, 2020-2025. North America dominated the global safety, security, and rescue robotics market with a share of 42% by value in 2019. Europe, including countries, such as France, the U.K., and the Netherlands, is the second-most prominent region for the safety, security, and rescue robotics market. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the maximum manufacturing developments in the company. Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR value in the forecast period, 2020-2025.



The global safety, security, and rescue robotics market has gained widespread importance due to the growing geopolitical conflicts as well as the increasing need for naval and land border patrolling and surveillance with unmanned systems. However, the lack of development of high-quality and reliable solutions is one of the major challenges for the market.



Scope of the Global Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market



This report is intended to be a comprehensive study of the global safety, security, and rescue robotics market.The report focuses largely on providing market information for the professional use of safety, security, and rescue robots, that operate in industries and the utility sector.



The report also covers different segments based on type, component, application, and region.Additionally, the study focuses on the major driving forces, restraints, and growth opportunities.



The major players have been identified on the basis of their revenue generation, geographical presence, and company projects related to the safety, security and rescue robotics market.



Detailed company profiles have been included in order to understand the strategic behaviors of the market players.The global safety, security, and rescue robotics market is further explained and analyzed based on regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.



Moreover, the country analysis has also been done in order to have a clear picture of the safety, security, and rescue robotics market.



Global Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market Segmentation



BY TYPE



• Land Robot

• Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV)



BY COMPONENT



• Camera

• Sensor

• Navigation System

• Control System

• Others



BY APPLICATION



• Commercial

• Defense and Government



BY REGION



• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Key Companies in the Global Safety, Security, and Rescue Robotics Market



The key market players in the global safety, security, and rescue robotics market include Elbit Systems Ltd., Knightscope, Inc., Cobham Limited, Kongsberg, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., QinetiQ, ReconRobotics Inc., RoboteX Inc., Shark Robotics, SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Howe & Howe Technologies, Inc., OTSAW, Boston Dynamics, ECA Group, and Jonker-Makis Robotics, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Netherlands

• France

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America



