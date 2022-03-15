Global Salmon Market Insights and Forecast Report 2022-2027: Focus on United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea

DUBLIN, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Salmon Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Species (Atlantic, Pink, Chum, Sockeye, Coho, Others), End Product, Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Salmon Market was valued at USD 27836.45 Million in the year 2021.

Factors such as rising consumer preferences for healthy and ready to eat food in concurrence with rapidly increasing disposable income has been driving the demand globally. Global salmon market growth is driven by changing consumers lifestyle and enhanced demand for healthy and protein extensive food. There has been a change in individual patterns of consumption due to multiple factors, such as sedentary lifestyle preferences, growing income rates, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions.

Based on the Species segment, the Atlantic segment captured the major share in the global market in 2021 owing to its vast availability in the major regions including American and European regions. Atlantic salmon are an anadromous fish, that begins their life in freshwater and migrates to the ocean to feed and grow, and returns to freshwater to spawn.

APAC region is estimated to have the maximum share in the global Salmon market followed by North America. However, the new emerging markets in APAC region will witness fastest growth rate in the forthcoming years.

Key salmon market dynamics include changes in consumer lifestyle that impacted the changes in food consumption pattern at a global and regional level that has considerable health consequences. Populations in countries such as U.S., UK, China, France, Germany, and India are experiencing nutritional transition.

North America is a traditional market for salmon fish. Being a developed region, there are numerous technological innovations and advancements in the production techniques. Moreover, the growing working population, in combination with busy schedules for individuals, is increasing the sales of ready-to-eat (RTE) and easy-to-cook food items.

Consistent with this, compact packaging and easy availability of frozen and canned salmon are expected to fuel the demand growth of the salmon market in the coming years.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

High Liner Foods

Austevoll Seafoods ASA

Bakkafrost

Grieg Seafood ASA

Mowi ASA

SalMar

Thai Union Group

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Novi Sea AS

Camanchaca Inc.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Salmon Market by value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Salmon Market by Species (Atlantic, Pink, Chum/Dog, Sockeye, Coho, Others).

The report analyses the Salmon Market by End Product (Frozen, Fresh, Canned, Others).

The report analyses the Salmon Market by Distribution Channel (Offline Retail, Online Retail).

The Global Salmon Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , Brazil , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Germany , China , Japan , South Korea ).

, , , , , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Location and Product.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report presents the analysis of Salmon market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027

