Global Salt Market to witness 33.57 Million MT growth during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Jun 15, 2021, 03:37 ET
NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the salt market and it is poised to grow by 33.57 million MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the chemical processing segment in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The increasing production of salt in APAC through solar evaporation process is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Cargill Inc., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, K+S AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG are the top players in the market.
- What is the key market driver?
The market is driven by the increasing number of industrial applications for salt.
- How big is the APAC market?
APAC dominated the salt market with a 51% share in 2019.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cargill Inc., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, K+S AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the major market participants. The wide range of industrial applications will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this salt market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Salt Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Salt Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Chemical Processing
- Road De-icing
- Food Processing
- Other Applications
- Type
- Rock Salt
- Brine
- Solar Salt
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
Salt Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The salt market report covers the following areas:
- Salt Market Size
- Salt Market Trends
- Salt Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing production of salt in APAC by solar evaporation process as one of the prime reasons driving the Salt Market growth during the next few years.
Global Industrial Salt Market - Global industrial salt market is segmented by application (chemical processing, deicing, water treatment, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Global Rochelle Salt Market - Global rochelle salt market is segmented by application (food and beverage, electroplating, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America).
Salt Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the salt market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors
