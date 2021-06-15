Global Salt Market to witness 33.57 Million MT growth during 2020-2024 | Technavio

Request a Free Sample to understand the scope of the report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the chemical processing segment in 2019.

The increasing production of salt in APAC through solar evaporation process is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

Cargill Inc., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, K+S AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing number of industrial applications for salt.

APAC dominated the salt market with a 51% share in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cargill Inc., Dow Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, K+S AG, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Solvay SA, Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the major market participants. The wide range of industrial applications will offer immense growth opportunities for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this salt market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Salt Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Salt Market is segmented as below:

Application

Chemical Processing



Road De-icing



Food Processing



Other Applications

Type

Rock Salt



Brine



Solar Salt



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Salt Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The salt market report covers the following areas:

Salt Market Size

Salt Market Trends

Salt Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing production of salt in APAC by solar evaporation process as one of the prime reasons driving the Salt Market growth during the next few years.

Salt Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist salt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the salt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the salt market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of salt market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Chemical processing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Road de-icing, food processing, and other applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Food processing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other applications - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Rock salt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brine - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Solar salt - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ansaldo Energia Spa

Cargill Inc.

Dow Inc.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

K+S AG

Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV

Solvay SA

Sudwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

Tata Chemicals Ltd.

Tate & Lyle Plc

Wacker Chemie AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations



