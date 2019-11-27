Global Sarcopenia Treatment Market to Reach $3.97 Billion by 2026 at 4.7% CAGR: Research Dive

PUNE, India, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive published a report, titled, "Sarcopenia Treatment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global market size of sarcopenia treatment was valued at $2.74 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.975 billion by 2026, and register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Growing investments in research & development to develop effective therapies and increased involvement of many public and private firms in developing effective treatments for sarcopenia are factors expected to propel the growth of market in near future. However, lack of awareness in the geriatric population leads to poor diagnosis of this disease and hence, limits treatment adoption. Also, lack of effective therapies to treat the disorder is a major factor making an adverse impact on the market growth.

Protein supplement segment to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period

By treatment type, the protein supplement segment contributed the highest market share in the global sarcopenia treatment market in 2018, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant position during the forecast period. Also, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026. The research also analyzes segments including Vitamin B 12 Supplement, Vitamin D and Calcium Supplement.

Retail Channels segment to maintain its highest share by 2026

Based on distribution channel, the retail channels segment held nearly half of the total market share of the global sarcopenia treatment market in 2018, and will uphold its highest share by 2026. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. The research also evaluates segments including Hospitals and Online Channels.

North America to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the major market share, contributing for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global sarcopenia treatment industry in 2018, and will sustain its lead position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific would grow at the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Leading industry players

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Novartis AG

Bayer AG

Nestlé S.A.

Abbott Laboratories

Radius Health Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Others

SOURCE Research Dive