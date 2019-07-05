Global Sardine Market 2019-2024: Canned, Frozen and Fresh - Canned Sardine Accounts for Majority Shares, Followed by Frozen Sardine

DUBLIN, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sardine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global sardine market reached a volume of 3.65 Million Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a volume of 3.7 Million Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 0.6% during 2019-2024.

Sardines offer several health benefits, such as enhancing heart functions and bone structures, maintaining cholesterol levels and cardiovascular health, boosting immune system and improving muscle tissues. In addition, sardines also help in weight loss and maintain salt level in the body. Owing to these factors, the demand for sardines is expected to remain stable during the upcoming years.

Further, sardines are more affordable as compared to some of the other fish species with the same nutritional value. This is anticipated to sustain the growth of the global sardine market across the globe.



Market Summary



Based on the species, the market has been segmented into Sardina Pilchardus, Sardinops Caeruleus, Sardinella longiceps, Sardinella Aurita, Sardinella Gibbosa and others. Currently, Sardina Pilchardus represents the most popular species in the global sardine market, holding the largest share.



On the basis of type, the report finds that canned sardine accounts for the majority of the market share. It is followed by frozen sardine and fresh sardine.



Based on the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the global sardine market, holding the biggest share. Other major distribution channels include convenience stores, hotels and restaurants, online and others.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Europe. Amongst these, Asia Pacific is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined.



Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sardine Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Species

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Imports and Exports

5.9 Market Forecast

5.9.1 Volume Trends

5.9.2 Value Trends

5.10 SWOT Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Strengths

5.10.3 Weaknesses

5.10.4 Opportunities

5.10.5 Threats

5.11 Value Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.11.3 Pre-Processing

5.11.4 Large Scale Industrial Processing

5.11.5 Distribution and Export

5.11.6 End-Consumer

5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.12.4 Degree of Competition

5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Species

6.1 Sardina Pilchardus

6.2 Sarnidrops Caeruleus

6.3 Sardinella longiceps

6.4 Sardinella Aurita

6.5 Sardinella Gibbosa

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Canned Sardine

7.2 Frozen Sardine

7.3 Fresh Sardine



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.3 Hotels and Restaurants

8.4 Online

8.5 Others



9 Production Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 Middle East and Africa

9.3 Americas

9.4 Europe



10 Consumption Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.2 Middle East & Africa

10.3 Americas

10.4 Europe



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Sardine Processing

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12.5 Key Success and Risk Factors



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land and Site Development

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Machinery

13.4 Machinery Pictures

13.5 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.11 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Income Projections

15.5 Expenditure Projections

15.6 Taxation and Depreciation

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j8iw5i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

